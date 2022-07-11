The future owner of a North Vancouver home for sale would greatly benefit from also owning a boat.

Located at 15 Brighton Beach, this beautiful and quaint detached home features two bedrooms and one bathroom and has been listed for $798,000, which seems like a steal for the property and location. Annual property taxes for this home amount to $450.

The listing states that the home is “meticulously maintained” and comfortable, and it’s a 10-minute boat ride from Deep Cove. While you could technically drive from Deep Cove to get to this North Vancouver home, what’s the fun in that?

While it’s a fairly remote location, it’s not a far drive from the North Vancouver city centre.

Featuring modern upgrades, an open and updated kitchen, a covered deck, a new wood stove, and “plentiful and filtered pure drinking water,” the 1973-built home is private and surrounded by nature.

15 Brighton Beach offers 1,350 sq ft of floor space, and also offers two levels including a loft and a cozy guest accommodation in the back.

The listing states that potential buyers will fall in love with this place, and it’s easy to see why.

While the house isn’t necessarily huge, it makes great use of the space available. It would be perfect for an author or creative type who can work away without the urban noise in the background.

The updated kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and a beautiful hardwood floor that extends into a small dining area.

Every room looks to be in pristine condition.

Do you think it’s worth getting a little wet to get to this North Vancouver home?