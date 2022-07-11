Any Mean Girls fan worth their salt knows the famous scene set in this famous Toronto home.

“Wow, your house is really nice,” says Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan), marvelling at the sprawling mansion as she gets out of the car.

“I know, right?” responds Queen Bee Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams).

That iconic home, located at 11 High Point Road in the exclusive Bridle Path neighbourhood, is once again on the market. Previously listed in 2015 for $12.8 million, the mansion can now be purchased for a cool $27 million.

At that price point, naturally, you can expect nothing but the absolute best.

The gated home spans 18,276 square feet of space with two and a half storeys.

Upon entering, you’re greeted by what the listing describes as a “dramatic Scarlett O’Hara staircase,” and soaring coffered ceilings that extend to the living room.

Speaking of the living rooms, there are several. However, the formal living room with its two-storey windows clearly makes the best first impression.

The home has nine bedrooms, and if you think that’s impressive, how about the fact that it has 14 bathrooms?

Although glass-enclosed showers may not sound that impressive, this home has a shower the size of most condo bathrooms and features a wrap-around glass wall. There’s also a detached coach house suite to give guests some privacy.

As for the closet, it’s the size of a boutique, so chances are you’ll never run out of space for your designer duds.

It’s not just the home’s exterior that appears on film. According to the National Post, Martha Stewart also used the kitchen as a set for a cooking segment.

Forget gym memberships; when you live in a mansion it makes perfect sense to be the sole member of your very own gym and spa.

Outside, there’s a massive lawn and enough space for 26 cars. There’s also a pool, tennis court, and a beautifully landscaped garden.

So if you do have $27 million to spare, remember: if it’s good enough for Regina George, then it’s good enough for you.