Canadian QB Nathan Rourke has landed with a new NFL team

Nathan Rourke is on the move again.

The Canadian quarterback has been claimed off waivers by the New York Giants, according to multiple reports, after the New England Patriots cut him loose yesterday. It’s the third NFL team in less than a year for the former BC Lions star, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

The #Giants claimed QB Nathan Rourke off waivers from New England, per source. Another new home for the former CFL star. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2024

Despite starring for the Jaguars in the preseason, completing 23 of 35 passes for 348 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, Jacksonville slotted Rourke in as their third-string quarterback. He dressed for multiple NFL games, but the 25-year-old never got a chance to prove himself in the regular season.

This came despite starring in the CFL during the 2022 season, where he threw for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns in just 10 starts.

Rourke remained positive, despite being waived by New England.

“Thankful for my brief stint in Foxboro,” Rourke said on Instagram. “Wish I had the chance to stay longer and compete! Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and staff. See you around!”

Born in Victoria, BC, but raised in Ontario, Rourke is hopeful to get a chance in the NFL next season.