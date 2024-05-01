Vancouver-born NFL player Christian Covington signs with BC Lions

The BC Lions have made a big signing with the new CFL season on the horizon.

The team announced today they’ve signed defensive lineman Christian Covington. He was originally drafted by the Lions back in 2015 and now joins the team after nearly a decade spent playing professionally south of the border.

The Vancouver-born Covington has played eight seasons in the NFL with four different teams. He recorded 106 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks across 102 games. His last NFL game was in 2022, but he’s been a member of practice squads since then.

#BCLions land defensive lineman and 2015 Draft Pick @thetangibleC4 💪🏽 MORE 📝| https://t.co/TV8Xw3lYRD pic.twitter.com/HJ69ZeQuF4 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) May 1, 2024

“It’s truly an honour to come home and play in front of my friends and family,” said Covington in a press release.

“I’ve continued to follow the Lions throughout my professional career, and it gives me great excitement to join the team at a pivotal time in franchise history. We all understand and embrace the goal of bringing the Grey Cup back home.”

Vancouver is the host city for this year’s Grey Cup. The city is planning lots of fun festivities for the event.

Covington’s family is well-known in CFL circles. His dad, Grover, is the league’s all-time leader in sacks.

The younger Covington grew up in Vancouver and was a star for Vancouver College, a local private high school. He was named Provincial Defensive MVP in 2010. He then went to Rice University, where he earned All-Conference USA First-Team honours in 2013.

At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, the new signing will be a big addition to the team’s pass rush. His NFL experience, including four playoff games, means the veteran has an impressive resume.

The Lions play their first preseason game on the road on May 25 against the Calgary Stampeders. The regular season kicks off a few weeks later on June 9.