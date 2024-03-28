First-ever BC Lions game in Victoria sells out in under an hour

The season hasn’t begun, but the BC Lions have already scored a touchdown on Vancouver Island.

Tickets for the Lions’ first-ever game in Victoria went on sale this morning, with fans on the island selling out the game in less than an hour.

The Lions are moving one home game next season to Victoria — during Labour Day weekend — as part of the CFL’s “Touchdown Pacific” event. They’ll play the Ottawa RedBlacks on August 31 at Royal Athletic Park.

“It’s an outstanding day for our organization. It’s official: Touchdown Pacific is truly a national event with fans joining us from coast to coast, with ticket buyers coming in from every province,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“We can’t wait to celebrate in our provincial capital with our season ticket holders and local Vancouver islanders for what will be an incredible weekend of events.”

In a press release, the Lions said that they’re “exploring potential capacity increases” to allow for more fans to attend the game. The original plan called for Royal Athletic Park’s capacity to be expanded to hold 14,000 fans.

Until then, the Lions have set up a waitlist for fans to join.

The 2024 CFL season promises to be a memorable one for the Lions, who are hosting the Grey Cup for the first time in 10 years. They hope to play in the championship game following a 12-6 season in 2023.