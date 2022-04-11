Even though many BC residents may never own a home, it’s still nice to dream about the possibilities out there, like this glorious $15.7 million beachfront home in West Vancouver that’s up for sale, simply called “The Beach House.”

The water walkway to the entrance, walls of glass, and swimming pool are just the tip of the iceberg of this 5,956 sq ft property located at 4382 Ross Crescent.

Listed by Jason Soprovich with Rennie & Associates Realty, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was renovated in 2019.

Out of all the things to highlight, it’s hard not to put having your own backyard beach at the top of the list, a beach that few know about to boot, Stearman Beach.

It’s time to take a look inside “The Beach House.”

Featuring a primarily open concept design, the home is built from luxurious materials, including locally sourced limestone and what the listing describes as rustic oak flooring. Elegant finishes are sourced from Europe and New York.

You’d feel like royalty each day you walked home, with lit water walkways guiding you to your door. Speaking of lights and walking, the home is within walking distance of Lighthouse Park.

The 5,956 sq ft property is spread out across three floors, with a colour scheme that exudes elegance, though you’d expect nothing less for $15,798,000, which is quite a bit above the assessed value of $10,908,000.

The kitchen features a stunning marble island and tons of counter space. Imagine the kinds of parties you could throw in a place like this.

Even though the home was renovated in 2019, it isn’t too old, relatively speaking, having been built in 2006.

The views from the bedrooms make it feel like you’re staying at a resort. Even the view from the bathtub is gorgeous.

Out back, there’s a nice little lounge by the pool, perfect for a summer get-together.

When it comes to entertainment, there’s no shortage of options in this West Vancouver beach house, including a full-fledged theatre room.

All eight of the bathrooms are expertly designed, and this one in particular looks like something you’d find in a boutique hotel.

If you want a more interactive view of this amazing West Vancouver beach home, here’s a full video tour: