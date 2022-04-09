New renderings of massive redevelopment next to Coquitlam Central SkyTrain

This week, Marcon Developments and Quadreal Property Group provided the City of Coquitlam with an update on their major mixed-use redevelopment proposal just east of SkyTrain Coquitlam Central Station.

The project, now named “TriCity Central,” calls for nine towers up to about 60 storeys on an 11.6-acre site at the southeast corner of the intersection of Barnet Highway and Lougheed Highway, which is currently mainly occupied by several car dealerships.

The parcels that make up the development’s land assembly include 2954-2976 Pheasant Street, 2960-2968 Christmas Way, and 2950 Lougheed Highway. One of the parcels is owned by the city, and is being considered for sale to the proponent.

Newly released revised details and conceptual artistic renderings show the immense scale and scope of the redevelopment, which was first publicly revealed in Spring 2021, after a development permit application was submitted.

The first phase on the northern half of the site will entail two rental towers with 1,000 units, including 150 below-market rental units, as well as one condominium tower with 500 units, and one commercial-only tower.

The commercial-only tower will contain 535,000 sq ft of space, including 170,000 sq ft of office space in the upper levels, and a 150-room hotel in the lower levels.

The hotel would be attached to a conference centre, which has since grown in size to 24,000 sq ft with a larger ballroom and meeting room area, compared to what was originally proposed. An anchor grocery store would also be included in the retail component of the first phase.

The southern half of the property will be developed as the second phase, complete with five condominium towers containing 2,500 units, plus 47,000 sq ft of retail space, and a childcare facility with a capacity for 220 children, with 16,500 sq ft of indoor space and 9,500 sq ft of outdoor play space.

The entire redevelopment will provide homes for up to 8,000 people, including 6,000 condominium residents within the six condominium towers, and 2,000 rental residents within two rental towers. The various commercial spaces will generate employment for up to 1,500 people. Eight underground levels of vehicle parking will support the significant density.

The proposed total floor area is 3.64 million sq ft, creating a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 7.15 times larger than the size of the lot. This total floor area is comparable to the size of Senakw in Vancouver, and the Lansdowne Centre redevelopment in Richmond. Both phases of the project would generate about $150 million in development fee and community amenity contributions for the municipal government.

About 20% of the site will be used as publicly accessible open space, including a 0.8-acre central urban park, a 0.5-acre city-owned public park, a 0.3-acre urban plaza, and a public linear park greenway along the site’s south boundary.

The developer is also proposing to construct an east-west overpass bridge above Lougheed Highway to establish a seamless, direct pedestrian and cyclist connection between their TriCity Central project and Coquitlam Central Station’s multi-modal transit hub of SkyTrain, West Coast Express, and bus services. Ramps, instead of staircases, will be used to optimize the bridge’s accessibility and use for cyclists, strollers, and mobility devices.

The project’s high density and variety of mixed uses, including office, retail, hotel, and conference centre uses, were outlined by the municipal government’s recently approved City Centre Area Plan.