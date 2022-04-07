Mark Wahlberg is selling his Beverly Hills mega-mansion for a whopping $87.5 million, and a look inside will make you feel real broke.

Sitting on about 6.2 acres of land, the estate looks like it could be a luxury resort. The 30,500-square-foot home boasts 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms — enough space to host you, your family, friends, your high school basketball team, and those aunts and uncles you met once when you were three years old.

On the outside, it looks like Buckingham Palace, and the inside doesn’t disappoint either. You can find a two-story panelled library, a massive home theatre, wine cellar, a fully equipped gym, and walk-in closets probably bigger than most studio apartments in Vancouver.

“Shown to pre-qualified clients only,” the listing reads. In other words, for millionaire’s eyes only!

The price for the property has gone up a crazy amount since Wahlberg first purchased it, $79.2 million to be exact. In 2009, the actor paid just $8.25 million for the land, reported TMZ. He spent years working on the custom-built home for his family, which was completed in 2014.

The home is decked out with extravagant amenities including a five-hole golf course, tennis court, “resort-like grotto pool,” basketball court, and skate park. Surrounding the mansion are lush lawns and landscaped gardens.

While the actor’s mansion is definitely selling for a hefty price, it isn’t the priciest property to have hit the market in the US. America’s most expensive home was listed at $295 million in January.

Even if you can’t afford it, it’s okay to allow yourself to daydream about living in a home like this. Here’s a look inside.