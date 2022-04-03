A Look Inside: A cozy $950K Gold Rush lodge for sale in BC (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever dreamed of getting away from the city and living close to nature, then you have to see this property for sale.

Located in Likely, BC, about seven hours north of Vancouver, Likely Lodge is now on the market.

Claudine Kadonaga told Daily Hive that they’re looking to sell the property to a future owner and operator who will be excited to continue the turn-key business.

“We rejected a solid offer above asking price from an investor a few months back,” Kadonaga said. They’re looking for a buyer who “wants to make this their own and live in the community investing of themselves, not just their finances.”

“We are retiring in Likely and don’t want to (lose) the Lodge as it is the only restaurant/pub in a one hour radius open to the public,” she said.

The property is listed on Facebook Marketplace and on Businesses for sale Canada for $950,000.

The 9,000 square foot Likely Lodge has 10 hotel rooms, a restaurant, a pub, a separate duplex with two private apartments, and a workshop on a riverfront property on the old Cariboo Gold Rush trail in North Cariboo.

Likely is a small community with about 250 people living there year-round and up to 800 in the summer. Williams Lake, Prince George, and Kamloops are all a few hours away.

Nearby the lodge is the duplex. It’s got a 950 square feet manager’s suite with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with a full kitchen, dining room, and living room.

The other half of the duplex is 820 square feet, a three-bedroom unit with a bathroom, kitchen, living room, and lobby.

The units are rented out now, but they could be joined in the future if you wanted to make one larger home.

The lodge’s next owners will need to bring staff with them to run the lodge at full hours. “This will benefit both the local community as well as work crews needing housing and the financial income of the lodge,” said Kadonaga.

“Like many small businesses it requires a hands-on owner investing their own time, sweat and tears into the business.”

“As the Lodge has shown; financial return can be very good for a hard working owner with good business sense, energy and frugality.”

Kadonaga bought the business just over eight years ago and it was really run down. “We lived on site and reinvested much of the profit back into the building and grew the business back up to a sustainable operation – even through an economic downturn,” she said.

You can learn more by checking out the listing and asking for more details.