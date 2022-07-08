Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Asking price for decrepit Vancouver house is over $1M above assessed value (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jul 8 2022, 6:40 pm
Asking price for decrepit Vancouver house is over $1M above assessed value (PHOTOS)
3469 Arbutus Street (Google Maps)

Home prices are falling in Vancouver, but there’s a listing for a decrepit house on Arbutus Street that didn’t get the memo.

A house situated on 3469 Arbutus in Vancouver’s Westside has been listed for well over the assessed value of the home.

The listing by Macdonald Commercial Real Estate Services has an asking price of $3,499,000 according to Zealty. The agent states, “Builder and investor alert!! 50 by 125 RS-1 lot on Arbutus Street.”

It goes on to say, “ready to build your dream home!!”

The listing states that the two-storey house has no bedrooms or bathrooms likely due to the condition that it’s in.

The home is now 94-years-old, and although most listings like this tend to fetch the value that the seller is seeking, the land value of this lot is $2,379,000. That’s $1,120,000 less than the listed price. The total value of the building is a mere $10,000.

Other homes in the neighbourhood sold for under $2 million within the last 10-15 years.

Daily Hive Urbanized reported on this property last year when it sold for $2.5 million. At that point, it sold for over $100,000 above asking price. The house was in such bad shape then that potential buyers weren’t granted any interior access to it.

Since then very minor work has been done, including the removal of an oil tank, and asbestos analysis.

Google Maps shows us that at one point, the property was actually a fairly charming home.

How the home looked in 2012 (3469 Arbutus Street)

It was then boarded up at some point in 2015, meaning its been around seven years since this property was abandoned.

decrepit vancouver

Google Maps

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.