A 1052-built North Vancouver rancher has sold for $463,000 over the assessed value, with a final price of $1,918,000. It also sold over the final asking price of $1,799,000.

The rancher has been updated recently, and the listing states the future owner could “live out your mid-century modern dreams” in this home.

It’s important to note that the most recent assessment was prior to the updates, which also highlights just how valuable renovations are if you own a home and you’re planning on selling.

Located at 1397 Redwood Street, the North Vancouver rancher was sold on April 14 by Blu Realty and was only on the market for eight days according to Zealty.ca.

What awaits the new owners of the home includes a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms, new plumbing, new electrical work, new windows and insulation.

While the home is 70 years old, it certainly doesn’t look it.

Featuring two bedrooms and one bathroom, this one-storey wood frame rancher boasts 1,905 sq ft of space. It also features one natural gas fireplace, and the listing suggests it’s a great family neighbourhood.

The listing states that the home was “lovingly renovated by long-time owners,” and the pictures definitely support that. Every room looks like it was designed with the utmost care.

It also seems to be a fair bit more spacious than exterior pictures of the home make it out to be. The dining area is fairly large, more than comfortably seating six with plenty of room leftover.

You don’t see a shower like this very often.

There’s a common theme throughout the home when it comes to the design, with a notable wooden aesthetic, particularly in the kitchen and bedrooms.

The kitchens feature new stainless steel appliances with a moderate amount of counter space and room to move around.

The bedrooms also feature a ton of storage space. There’s even a multi-purpose studio equipped with a sewing machine.

Speaking of space, there’s a lot of it in the private backyard.

Considering the location and the amount of love and care that went into the restoration of this 70-year-old rancher, you could do a lot worse than this North Vancouver property, especially considering that homes like this one are selling for just as much in Surrey.