A rancher in Langley scored well above the assessed value of the home and earned more than the asking price.

20251 49 Avenue in Langley sold late last week for $2,050,000, which is $727,000 above the assessed value of $1,323,000, and $251,000 over the asking price. The previous year’s assessment was $945,000, with the land value accounting for the majority of the increase. The sale price is also much higher than the average home price in Langley, which is currently around $1.2 million.

In 2020 the house sold for $870,000, but that sale took place before the renovations were complete.

The home was listed and sold by Royal LePage on April 8, according to Zealty.ca.

We’ve covered a bunch of different ranchers that earned well above assessed values in Chilliwack, but it seems like ranchers are fairly popular around the Fraser Valley.

Let’s see what makes this fully renovated Langley rancher so special.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom rancher is 45 years old, but renos were completed last year. They include new windows, new flooring, quartz counters, a new shower, new lights, new interior doors, and an air conditioning system that will come in handy this summer.

The open concept layout does wonders for the modest 2,075 sq ft home.

While the kitchen is fairly small, the island makes it instantly more appealing and spacious. The kitchen is also equipped with seemingly brand new stainless steel appliances. The listing states that the kitchen is “perfect for the chef in the family.”

The space features a dining area that seats six people.

The bathrooms are neatly updated with marble counters and lots of storage space. The double sink is a nice touch.

The bedrooms are also quite spacious.

The rear of the home features a fairly large patio with a mini hot tub.

The home has a fully enclosed backyard and is close to local transit and schools.

While the final sale price of this home is indicative of a larger trend across the province of homes being sold above the average residential home price, for a medium-sized family, this Langley rancher ticks all the boxes.