Nuttea, a famous global brand making milk teas from nut milk, opens its first-ever Canadian location in Edmonton this weekend.

Currently operating in seven countries worldwide, this will be the first Canadian look at the popular spot, with a second one planned to open in Vancouver this summer.

At 8204 Gateway Boulevard, this location opens up on Saturday, May 7.

The signature Nut Mylk is developed by cold pressing and baking five different kinds of nuts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUTTEA Canada (@nuttea_canada)

The appetite for plant-based options and delicious milk teas is trending worldwide, and Nuttea has been a leader in the space.

There are several delicious and classic teas on the menu here, like oolong, earl grey, and jasmine. Drinks can be enjoyed as they are or with the completely vegan nut cream this team makes fresh daily.

The same goes for the fresh fruit teas here. They can be enjoyed on their own, with flavours like mango, grape, kiwi, or nut cream for an extra richness to the drink.

The signature Nut Mylk, which can also be enjoyed with teas, is a one-of-a-kind vegan milk tea made with delicious flavours to appeal to all appetites. Try the classic flavour, or order one of the other seven options, like banh oatmeal, avocado, mango, chocolate hazelnut, and others.

For non-tea-drinking coffee lovers, there’s pour-over coffee available that goes just as perfectly paired with the nut milk made with no additives or preservatives.

Be one of the first to try it!

Nuttea Edmonton

Where: 8204 Gateway Boulevard

Instagram