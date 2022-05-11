Foothills Creamery has made a new flavour of ice cream to help cheer on the Calgary Flames these playoffs.

If you’ve ever been to the Saddledome, you’ve likely tried the super popular Cinnamalt Swirl soft serve ice cream from one of the many concession stands.

It’s red, it’s hot, it’s perfect for the Flames.

Foothills Creamery has created a hard ice cream version of its classic, named C of Red Cinnamalt Swirl, with the flavours of cinnamon, chocolate, and vanilla, just like at the Dome.

The popular Calgary-based ice cream shop serves about 40,000 litres of the soft-serve version per year. This is a way to bring the taste home to enjoy while watching a game or your favourite show.

“For years, fans have been lining up at the rink for our signature Cinnamalt Swirl soft serve and it has made a name for itself as a fan-favourite Saddledome snack,” said Bill McKenzie, CEO of Foothills Creamery, in a press release.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Calgary Flames to make the perfect pairing of hockey and ice cream accessible to Calgarians in their homes.”

“With playoff hockey being spring hockey, the timing couldn’t be better to launch this warm-weather treat to the entire Flames fanbase,” McKenzie added.

C of Red Cinnamalt Swirl can currently be found at all Calgary Co-op stores and will soon be available at other retail locations, so stay tuned for updates.

Game 5 of the series between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars is on tonight, and with both teams at two games apiece, it’s an important one.

Throw on your jersey, grab a pint of ice cream, and get the game on!