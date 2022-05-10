Alberta Era, a popular science-meets-culinary interactive event, is finally returning to Drumheller after postponing the event in 2019.

This is a unique dinosaur-themed event in the town known so well for dinosaurs, with two different experiences being offered at Drumheller’s Royal Tyrrell Museum on June 11.

The first is a laid-back happy hour from 5 pm to 7 pm. Tickets are just $20 and guests can enjoy canapes, live music, and bar service that includes Alberta-made drinks from spots like Valley Brewing Co. beer, Park Distillery spirits and more.

The Alberta Era full experience is $75 per ticket and includes a cocktail and a sit-down three-course dinner in the museum’s event space, prepared by three talented Alberta chefs.

In addition to a dino-themed menu, 10 of the Alberta Era Full Experience ticket holders will also have another one-of-a-kind Jurassic Park-like moment.

These guests will be able to take a tour of the Royal Tyrrell Museum’s private fossil library, which contains thousands of dinosaur bones and is rarely accessible to the general public.

The three-course menu is a collaborative effort from some of the best chefs in Alberta.

Chef Tracy Little of Sauvage in Canmore, Scott MacKenzie of River Cafe in Calgary, and the Executive Chef of Canalta Hotels, Chris Lorenzwill be cooking up a menu inspired by dinosaurs of the Mesozoic Era.

This is the same weekend the new Jurassic World: Dominion movie comes out, so expect even more festivities throughout Drumheller.

Make an entire weekend out of it!

Alberta Era Dinosaur Dinner

Where: Royal Tyrrell Museum – 1500 N Dinosaur Trail, Drumheller

When: June 11, 2022

Price: $20 and $75