A Look Inside: A $2.4M architectural treehouse in North Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Did you ever dream of living in a treehouse for real?

The closest you can come is this unique home that was just listed and sold on the North Shore for 10% above its asking price.

Listed by West Coast Modern for $2,195,000, Architect’s Retreat ended up selling $2,375,000. It has two floors plus a basement.

The main part of the home features a primary bedroom and a den, while there’s a two-bedroom basement suite below, all packed into a 1,910-square-foot house.

“Something unique happens when an architect designs their own home,” Realtor Trent Rodney told Daily Hive.

“This space has been a multi-generational experiment amongst some of my favourite architects of the West Coast Modern movement.”

The home feels so luxurious that it doesn’t seem to match its relatively affordable (for Vancouver!) price tag.

“I have never seen this amount of architectural detailing in something that wasn’t over $10 million in Vancouver,” said Rodney.

“Everyone knows that the entry-level price point in the market at around two million is very active so we were expecting to get a lot of interest simply because of the low entry price,” he said. The home was on the market for seven days.

The home was originally built and owned by architect Henry Yorke Mann, a contemporary of Ron Thom and Arthur Erickson.

Then, it changed hands and became the home of architect Peter Buchanan, who built on the original design.

Finally, the latest owners were designers, and they completely restored the house, even earning North Vancouver’s 2018 Heritage Award.

Now, it has new owners who will continue the legacy.

Whether inside or outside the home, it feels like you’re in an elegant treehouse surrounded by nature.

Inside, you will find a ton of glass, clean architectural lines, and plenty of pine wood. When Buchannan updated the house, he used a single fallen old-growth fir tree from the Sunshine Coast.

“At the end of the day, the Architect’s Retreat stands apart because it tells a different story and we were able to capture it as a case study and ultimately prove that we can command an architectural premium beyond real estate values.”

You can check out the full listing to learn more about the home.