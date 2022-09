Be honest, you’ve fantasized about leaving Vancouver behind and living on an island closer to nature before, right?

We found a home on Salt Spring Island listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for¬†$4,985,000 that will fulfil that fantasy.

At just over 3,000 square feet large, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is a modern island retreat sitting on an acre of land.

Called “Hip Nautic,” the property on Scott Point is just steps from the ocean with sweeping coastal views.

Let’s take a look inside and see the kind of home that we’d leave the city for:

We’re starting our tour in the heart of the home, the combination of an open concept kitchen, dining, and living space.

Floor-to-ceiling windows plus a row of clerestory windows above bring in a ton of light while showing off the ocean views. Exposed beams and touches of warm wood bring just a small touch of country into this modern kitchen.

Mid-century modern furnishings with a concrete fireplace feature lend a retro feel to the inviting space. Next up, are the bedrooms and bathrooms.

The primary bedroom has unreal ocean views. Its ensuite is massive and elegant with a freestanding tub at one end, dual vanity sinks, and a giant walk-in shower at the other end.

The other bedrooms and bathrooms don’t skimp on style or space, either. But what makes this home the ultimate place to live your¬†Pacific Northwest lifestyle is its indoor/outdoor living.

There is plenty of outdoor deck space extending from your main living room. Outside, there’s more on the property to see.

From a little garden to an entire wood-barrel sauna, this house is more like a luxury retreat that you can call home.

Want to see more of this unique Salt Spring Island property? You can watch a video here: