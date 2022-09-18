Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

A Look Inside: $5M Salt Spring Island retreat with a barrel sauna (PHOTOS)

Sep 18 2022, 5:54 pm
Be honest, you’ve fantasized about leaving Vancouver behind and living on an island closer to nature before, right?

We found a home on Salt Spring Island listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $4,985,000 that will fulfil that fantasy.

At just over 3,000 square feet large, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is a modern island retreat sitting on an acre of land.

Called “Hip Nautic,” the property on Scott Point is just steps from the ocean with sweeping coastal views.

Let’s take a look inside and see the kind of home that we’d leave the city for:

We’re starting our tour in the heart of the home, the combination of an open concept kitchen, dining, and living space.

Floor-to-ceiling windows plus a row of clerestory windows above bring in a ton of light while showing off the ocean views. Exposed beams and touches of warm wood bring just a small touch of country into this modern kitchen.

Mid-century modern furnishings with a concrete fireplace feature lend a retro feel to the inviting space. Next up, are the bedrooms and bathrooms.

The primary bedroom has unreal ocean views. Its ensuite is massive and elegant with a freestanding tub at one end, dual vanity sinks, and a giant walk-in shower at the other end.

The other bedrooms and bathrooms don’t skimp on style or space, either. But what makes this home the ultimate place to live your Pacific Northwest lifestyle is its indoor/outdoor living.

There is plenty of outdoor deck space extending from your main living room. Outside, there’s more on the property to see.

From a little garden to an entire wood-barrel sauna, this house is more like a luxury retreat that you can call home.

Want to see more of this unique Salt Spring Island property? You can watch a video here:

