A Look Inside: $2.4M mid-century modern house in North Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Sep 25 2022, 5:26 pm
West Coast Modern

Tucked into the North Shore mountains, there’s a perfect piece of retro mid-century modern architecture that looks just like a piece of Palm Springs here in BC.

West Coast Modern’s latest listing in Lonsdale is a restoration of a classic Bob Lewis 1950s single-level mid-century modern home. Called the Rancher House, it’s on the market for $2,385,000 and has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Let’s take a look at this rare real estate find:

From the street, you’d never know there was a hidden architectural gem behind that fence.

Inside, you’ll find a walnut-encased family room with vintage Cado walk systems, old-growth fir beams, a plaster central fireplace, and banks of southern windows with four-foot overhangs. At once vintage and timeless, this home is painfully stylish.

“Originally commissioned for the Wick family in 1958, the Rancher House has undergone a 10-year restoration that celebrates its original close-to-the-ground profile, preserving each wing’s moment in nature while bringing a new modern approach to a mid-century design,” said West Coast Modern.

The current homeowners spent 10 years putting love into the home. “Every handle, every material choice was just a response to the personality we felt from the house and its relationship with nature. This is a multi-year passion project that resulted in something that feels like a retreat,” they said.

Homes like these are increasingly rare as owners opt to demolish or renovate without attention to the original architecture.

Would you want to live in a mid-century masterpiece like this?

