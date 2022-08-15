Finding a stunning home in West Vancouver isn’t out of the ordinary, but this oceanfront property located at 2910 Park Lane is next level, and it recently sold for $21,500,000 according to Zealty.

According to the realtor, it’s the single most expensive sale in West Vancouver in all of 2022 and the second biggest sale of all time in the region.

A group called Propertygrams, which does virtual tours of properties around the world, made 2910 Park Lane the focus of a recent video. According to Propertygrams, Park Lane is the Point Grey of West Vancouver, and the stunning oceanfront home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It sold for over $7 million over the assessed value of the home, which is $14,023,000.

It called 2910 Park Lane the “most beautiful high bank waterfront luxurious residence ever built.”

The realtor told Daily Hive that she believes West Vancouver real estate will never feel a recession and that this sale is proof.

Listed by Holly Calderwood and Brock Smeaton, the single-family house was built in 2008. It features a whopping land size of 20,581 square feet, while the home itself features 8,686 square feet of space.

“Despite what the media news is telling you our Vancouver luxury homes waterfront market will never feel a recession even in COVID or now,” Calderwood told Daily Hive.

“We are a rare special market in all of Canada.”

Outside of the amazing resort-style infinity pool, the home also features covered heated decks, and a jacuzzi.

The home also has unbelievable views of the Burrard Inlet.

Imagine eating dinner at this table with views of the mountains and the Burrard Inlet.

The home has been built to the highest building earthquake specifications. Limestone hardwood and in-floor heating are featured throughout the gorgeous property.

It also features an amazing Poggenpohl “dream kitchen.”

Setting the mood would be easy at 2910 Park Lane thanks to Litetouch motorized blinds covering the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The listing states that millions have been spent on custom millwork and geothermal and mechanical systems.

If you need to do laundry, the property features three separate laundry rooms.

The home also features a guest suite and a professional music studio.

If you were interested in this home, you clearly didn’t act fast enough.