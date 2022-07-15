NewsArchitecture & DesignDevelopmentPoliticsCity HallUrbanized

City Council to ponder a new generation "Vancouver Special"

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Jul 15 2022, 12:36 am
City Council to ponder a new generation "Vancouver Special"
A row of Vancouver Special homes in East Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Green Party city councillor Michael Wiebe wants to create a contemporary version of the “Vancouver Special” that replicates its proven housing benefits.

According to his member motion for Vancouver City Council’s discussion next week, a new generation Vancouver Special of a modernized cookie-cutter home building design template could expedite the building permit and construction processes.

His motion would direct City staff to report back on a possible pathway for repeatable building forms ranging from a modular tiny home to a multi-family building. Such a model would “deliver diverse spaces for multigenerational living as easy as a single-family home to tackle the climate and affordability crisis head-on.”

The template design for a pilot project could potentially be established by local architects and designers.

“A catalogue of next generation Vancouver Special houses could be created with pre-approved building forms that allow for an expedited permitting and construction process — a repeatable house that meets net zero energy and universal design standards, is constructed with wood and modular prefabrication by way of social employment and local procurement and operates with 100% renewable sources of energy,” reads his motion.

Approximately 10,000 Vancouver Special houses were constructed between 1965 and 1985 by primarily Asian immigrants, with these two-storey, boxy structures mainly located within Vancouver Eastside neighbourhoods. The houses, mass produced with a very basic template, are relatively large and use space efficiently, and for that reason they are ideal for multigenerational living.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Architecture & Design
+ Development
+ Politics
+ City Hall
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.