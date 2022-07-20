Real EstateUrbanized

10 of the most affordable regions in Canada and what house you can buy there

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Jul 20 2022, 10:12 pm
10 of the most affordable regions in Canada and what house you can buy there
21-23 Route du Président-Kennedy/Realtor.ca | 15 Mckibbon Street/Zoocasa

It may be nearly impossible to find affordable housing in Toronto and Vancouver, but if you cast a wider net, it’s not hard to find a house for sale well below the Canadian average.

Zoocasa analyzed more than two dozen housing markets to find the 10 most affordable regions in Canada. The real estate agency also rounded up a house for sale in each locale.

From Winnipeg to Edmonton, Thunder Bay to Saguenay, the average price of a home in each region comes in well below the national average 0f $807,400 (June 2022, seasonally adjusted), while recording at least 3.5% annual price growth from June 2021.

Check out the 10 most affordable regions in Canada and what you can by there, below.

1. Saguenay, Quebec

realtor.ca

realtor.ca

  • Average home price: $267,353
  • Annual price growth: 6.6% (from June 2021)
  • What you could buy: 1362 Rue des Rosiers
    • List price: $259,000
    • Property details: Detached, three beds, two baths, above-ground pool

2. Newfoundland and Labrador

Century 21 Big Land Realty Limited

Century 21 Big Land Realty Limited

  • Average home price: $280,200
  • Annual price growth: 10.8%
  • What you could buy: 4034 Duley Crescent
    • List price: $239,000
    • Property details: Detached, two beds, one bath, gas fireplace

3. Saint John, New Brunswick

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

  • Average home price: $294,900
  • Annual price growth: 30.1%
  • What you could buy: 676 Sand Cove Road
    • List price: $285,000
    • Property details: Detached, four beds, one bath, large backyard and deck

4. Regina, Saskatchewan

RealtyOne Real Estate Services

RealtyOne Real Estate Services

  • Average home price: $322,800
  • Annual price growth: 3.5%
  • What you could buy: 1400 Aberdeen Street
    • List price: $319,900
    • Property details: Detached, three beds, two baths, outdoor firepit

5. Quebec CMA, Quebec

realtor.ca

realtor.ca

  • Average home price: $325,600
  • Annual price growth: 12.6%
  • What you could buy: 21-23 Route du Président-Kennedy
    • List price: $324,500
    • Property details: Duplex, three beds, one bath, income potential

6. Trois Rivières, Quebec

realtor.ca

realtor.ca

  • Average home price: $330,431
  • Annual price growth: 29.5%
  • What you could buy: 5600 Rue Roméo-Martel
    • List price: $324,800
    • Property details: Bungalow, five beds, two baths, finished basement

7. Winnipeg, Manitoba

realtor.ca

  • Average home price: $357,000
  • Annual price growth: 7%
  • What you could buy: 108 Redonda Street
    • List price: $349,900
    • Property details: Detached three beds, two baths, large fenced-in backyard

8. Thunder Bay, Ontario

Royal LePage Lannon Realty

Royal LePage Lannon Realty

  • Average home price: $358,051
  • Annual price growth: 6.4%
  • What you could buy: 15 Mckibbon Street
    • List price: $349,900
    • Property details: Detached two beds, one bath, above-ground pool

9. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Boyes Group Realty Inc.

Boyes Group Realty Inc.

  • Average home price: $376,100
  • Annual price growth: 5.4%
  • What you could buy: 1122 2nd Street East
    • List price: $374,900
    • Property details: Bungalow, two beds, two baths, skylight in kitchen

10. Edmonton, Alberta

Royal Lepage Preferred Real Estate

Royal Lepage Preferred Real Estate

  • Average home price: $402,800
  • Annual price growth: 8.4%
  • What you could buy: 5313 15 Avenue Southwest
    • List price: $394,400
    • Property details: Duplex, three beds, two baths, storage shed
GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.