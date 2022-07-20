10 of the most affordable regions in Canada and what house you can buy there
Jul 20 2022, 10:12 pm
It may be nearly impossible to find affordable housing in Toronto and Vancouver, but if you cast a wider net, it’s not hard to find a house for sale well below the Canadian average.
Zoocasa analyzed more than two dozen housing markets to find the 10 most affordable regions in Canada. The real estate agency also rounded up a house for sale in each locale.
From Winnipeg to Edmonton, Thunder Bay to Saguenay, the average price of a home in each region comes in well below the national average 0f $807,400 (June 2022, seasonally adjusted), while recording at least 3.5% annual price growth from June 2021.
Check out the 10 most affordable regions in Canada and what you can by there, below.
1. Saguenay, Quebec
- Average home price: $267,353
- Annual price growth: 6.6% (from June 2021)
- What you could buy: 1362 Rue des Rosiers
- List price: $259,000
- Property details: Detached, three beds, two baths, above-ground pool
2. Newfoundland and Labrador
- Average home price: $280,200
- Annual price growth: 10.8%
- What you could buy: 4034 Duley Crescent
- List price: $239,000
- Property details: Detached, two beds, one bath, gas fireplace
3. Saint John, New Brunswick
- Average home price: $294,900
- Annual price growth: 30.1%
- What you could buy: 676 Sand Cove Road
- List price: $285,000
- Property details: Detached, four beds, one bath, large backyard and deck
4. Regina, Saskatchewan
- Average home price: $322,800
- Annual price growth: 3.5%
- What you could buy: 1400 Aberdeen Street
- List price: $319,900
- Property details: Detached, three beds, two baths, outdoor firepit
5. Quebec CMA, Quebec
- Average home price: $325,600
- Annual price growth: 12.6%
- What you could buy: 21-23 Route du Président-Kennedy
- List price: $324,500
- Property details: Duplex, three beds, one bath, income potential
6. Trois Rivières, Quebec
- Average home price: $330,431
- Annual price growth: 29.5%
- What you could buy: 5600 Rue Roméo-Martel
- List price: $324,800
- Property details: Bungalow, five beds, two baths, finished basement
7. Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Average home price: $357,000
- Annual price growth: 7%
- What you could buy: 108 Redonda Street
- List price: $349,900
- Property details: Detached three beds, two baths, large fenced-in backyard
8. Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Average home price: $358,051
- Annual price growth: 6.4%
- What you could buy: 15 Mckibbon Street
- List price: $349,900
- Property details: Detached two beds, one bath, above-ground pool
9. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Average home price: $376,100
- Annual price growth: 5.4%
- What you could buy: 1122 2nd Street East
- List price: $374,900
- Property details: Bungalow, two beds, two baths, skylight in kitchen
10. Edmonton, Alberta
- Average home price: $402,800
- Annual price growth: 8.4%
- What you could buy: 5313 15 Avenue Southwest
- List price: $394,400
- Property details: Duplex, three beds, two baths, storage shed