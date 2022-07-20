10 of the most affordable regions in Canada and what house you can buy there

It may be nearly impossible to find affordable housing in Toronto and Vancouver, but if you cast a wider net, it’s not hard to find a house for sale well below the Canadian average.

Zoocasa analyzed more than two dozen housing markets to find the 10 most affordable regions in Canada. The real estate agency also rounded up a house for sale in each locale.

From Winnipeg to Edmonton, Thunder Bay to Saguenay, the average price of a home in each region comes in well below the national average 0f $807,400 (June 2022, seasonally adjusted), while recording at least 3.5% annual price growth from June 2021.

Check out the 10 most affordable regions in Canada and what you can by there, below.

1. Saguenay, Quebec

Average home price: $267,353

Annual price growth: 6.6% (from June 2021)

What you could buy: 1362 Rue des Rosiers List price: $259,000 Property details: Detached, three beds, two baths, above-ground pool



2. Newfoundland and Labrador

Average home price: $280,200

Annual price growth: 10.8%

What you could buy: 4034 Duley Crescent List price: $239,000 Property details: Detached, two beds, one bath, gas fireplace



3. Saint John, New Brunswick

Average home price: $294,900

Annual price growth: 30.1%

What you could buy: 676 Sand Cove Road List price: $285,000 Property details: Detached, four beds, one bath, large backyard and deck



4. Regina, Saskatchewan

Average home price: $322,800

Annual price growth: 3.5%

What you could buy: 1400 Aberdeen Street List price: $319,900 Property details: Detached, three beds, two baths, outdoor firepit



5. Quebec CMA, Quebec

Average home price: $325,600

Annual price growth: 12.6%

What you could buy: 21-23 Route du Président-Kennedy List price: $324,500 Property details: Duplex, three beds, one bath, income potential



6. Trois Rivières, Quebec

Average home price: $330,431

Annual price growth: 29.5%

What you could buy: 5600 Rue Roméo-Martel List price: $324,800 Property details: Bungalow, five beds, two baths, finished basement



7. Winnipeg, Manitoba

Average home price: $357,000

Annual price growth: 7%

What you could buy: 108 Redonda Street List price: $349,900 Property details: Detached three beds, two baths, large fenced-in backyard



8. Thunder Bay, Ontario

Average home price: $358,051

Annual price growth: 6.4%

What you could buy: 15 Mckibbon Street List price: $349,900 Property details: Detached two beds, one bath, above-ground pool



9. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Average home price: $376,100

Annual price growth: 5.4%

What you could buy: 1122 2nd Street East List price: $374,900 Property details: Bungalow, two beds, two baths, skylight in kitchen



10. Edmonton, Alberta