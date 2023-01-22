A Look Inside: $5M rare heritage home for sale in Kitsilano (PHOTOS)

Would you live in a piece of Vancouver history? There’s a heritage home on the market right now that’s over 100 years old.

Listed by Lorne Goldman and on the market with a $4,999,999 asking price, this beautiful heritage house is located at 2704 West 12th Avenue on the city’s West Side. Built in 1915, it’s looking for its next steward.

According to the listing, it’s the first time that this home has been on the market in over 60 years.

This original heritage residence sits on two lots, so the next owner could keep the original home while also adding density at the rear of the home.

The house is a spacious 4,107 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It has a nice rounded front porch. Let’s take a look inside and see what a $5 million, 100-year-old house looks like:

Inside, the home is modest, and it has stunning stained glass windows. There is so much potential to turn this into a dream home. It does have a B Heritage status, so there are some restrictions to how much work you can do on the home and some features or portions of the building are protected.

This space with a vaulted ceiling could be turned into a spectacular room. While it could need a few modern updates, this listing is an unbelievably good opportunity for the right buyer.

What do you think of this heritage house?