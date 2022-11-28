A Look Inside: Historic, psychedelic Vancouver home for $4.2M (PHOTOS)

A historic and very psychedelic Vancouver home being hailed as a piece of the city’s history has been recently listed for sale, and the photos will transport you back to the ’60s.

The home at 621 West 51st Avenue in South Cambie is listed by The Rockel Group and features over 6,100 sq ft of living space for $4,289,000, around $600,000 above the most recent BC assessment ($3,622,000).

Ron Thom, a prominent architect in the city, designed and custom-built the historic mid-century modern home, which doesn’t look like much from the outside, but photos of the interior tell a very different story.

So, let’s take a look inside.

The home in the Vancouver West region boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms (four full and three half baths), and a fully finished basement suite. The home was built in 1960, and the gorgeous, psychedelic shag carpet inside looks like a relic of that era.

This home could’ve easily fit into Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Don’t let the historic charm fool you. Outside of the aesthetics, many of the home’s features have been completely updated or reworked.

Updates include a new gas fireplace, new fencing, and new lighting fixtures. Heat, water, and tiles have also been updated.

Those updates also extend to the kitchen, which features appliances installed within the last year or sooner. The black wooden panel cabinetry stands out.

The psychedelic vibes of this historic Vancouver home extend to at least one of the bathrooms. It’s hard not to be in awe of the design.

One of the main living areas features a vintage entertainment center that would likely be worth some decent change as an antique.

One faux pas to point out would be that one of the bathrooms has carpeted floors. While it may sound okay when it comes to comfort, carpets in areas exposed to a lot of moisture aren’t the best idea, primarily due to concerns about mould.

The home even features a jam space with a pool table. But, unfortunately, the drumset, guitars, and amps are likely not included.

The primary bedroom also features a little nook with shag furniture by the window.

There’s also ample outdoor space offered by the large, 9,002-square-foot lot.

Considering the price tag of some homes in Vancouver, this Thom-designed home almost feels like a steal at $4.2 million. Unless you’re not a fan of the 1960s-inspired aesthetic, in which case this home is definitely not for you.