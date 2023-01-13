Remember back in 2015 when we were all tweeting #DontHave1Million to start a conversation about affordability in Vancouver? Turns out, I still don’t have one million dollars to buy a house, and even if I did, I couldn’t get a single-family home for that.

But outside of Vancouver, a few hours’ drive from the insane real estate prices we’ve seen there, you can get a house for less than a million.

We did some online house shopping for you and discovered seven different spots in the Okanagan where you can get a house for less. Here’s what we found:

1. Summerland

This sweet house in Summerland would be such a cute place to live as your first home.

10116 Julia Street, Summerland

$638,000 asking price

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,100 square feet

2. Princeton

Your money goes a lot further in Princeton, where you can get this house for almost 100,000 less than some of the other cities on this list.

$545,000 asking price

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,152 square feet

3. Penticton

Penticton is a hot market with so many families looking to move out here from Vancouver to buy, so don’t expect to get a brand-new build on a budget. 119 Nesbitt Crescent, Penticton

$625,000 asking price

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

2,181 square feet

4. Kaleden

This absolutely beautiful home close to Skaha Lake is about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver. 104 Sand Drive, Kaleden

$649,000 asking price

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

2,151 square feet

5. Keremeos

You get half an acre of land with this spacious one-level home full of possibilities.

$649,000 asking price

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,890 square feet

6. Oliver

Recently updated, this home is in a great neighbourhood in Oliver to raise a family. 6424 Spartan Street, Oliver

$599,000 asking price

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,544 square feet

7. Hedley

You get so much adorable heritage home for so little in the small town of Hedley. 725 Ellis Avenue, Hedley