7 Okanagan cities where three-bedroom houses go for less than $650K (PHOTOS)
Remember back in 2015 when we were all tweeting #DontHave1Million to start a conversation about affordability in Vancouver? Turns out, I still don’t have one million dollars to buy a house, and even if I did, I couldn’t get a single-family home for that.
But outside of Vancouver, a few hours’ drive from the insane real estate prices we’ve seen there, you can get a house for less than a million.
We did some online house shopping for you and discovered seven different spots in the Okanagan where you can get a house for less. Here’s what we found:
1. Summerland
This sweet house in Summerland would be such a cute place to live as your first home.
10116 Julia Street, Summerland
- $638,000 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,100 square feet
2. Princeton
Your money goes a lot further in Princeton, where you can get this house for almost 100,000 less than some of the other cities on this list.
- $545,000 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,152 square feet
3. Penticton
Penticton is a hot market with so many families looking to move out here from Vancouver to buy, so don’t expect to get a brand-new build on a budget.
- $625,000 asking price
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 2,181 square feet
4. Kaleden
This absolutely beautiful home close to Skaha Lake is about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver.
- $649,000 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 2,151 square feet
5. Keremeos
You get half an acre of land with this spacious one-level home full of possibilities.
- $649,000 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,890 square feet
6. Oliver
Recently updated, this home is in a great neighbourhood in Oliver to raise a family.
- $599,000 asking price
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,544 square feet
7. Hedley
You get so much adorable heritage home for so little in the small town of Hedley.
- $474,900 asking price
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- 1,963 square feet