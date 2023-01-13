Real EstateUrbanized

7 Okanagan cities where three-bedroom houses go for less than $650K (PHOTOS)

Jan 13 2023, 7:27 pm
Remember back in 2015 when we were all tweeting #DontHave1Million to start a conversation about affordability in Vancouver? Turns out, I still don’t have one million dollars to buy a house, and even if I did, I couldn’t get a single-family home for that.

But outside of Vancouver, a few hours’ drive from the insane real estate prices we’ve seen there, you can get a house for less than a million.

We did some online house shopping for you and discovered seven different spots in the Okanagan where you can get a house for less. Here’s what we found:

1. Summerland

okanagan house

This sweet house in Summerland would be such a cute place to live as your first home.

10116 Julia Street, Summerland

  • $638,000 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,100 square feet

2. Princeton

okanagan house

Your money goes a lot further in Princeton, where you can get this house for almost 100,000 less than some of the other cities on this list.

  • $545,000 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,152 square feet

3. Penticton

okanagan house

Penticton is a hot market with so many families looking to move out here from Vancouver to buy, so don’t expect to get a brand-new build on a budget.

119 Nesbitt Crescent, Penticton

  • $625,000 asking price
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 2,181 square feet

4. Kaleden

okanagan

This absolutely beautiful home close to Skaha Lake is about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver.

104 Sand Drive, Kaleden

  • $649,000 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 2,151 square feet

5. Keremeos

okanangan

You get half an acre of land with this spacious one-level home full of possibilities.

  • $649,000 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,890 square feet

6. Oliver

okanagan

Recently updated, this home is in a great neighbourhood in Oliver to raise a family.

6424 Spartan Street, Oliver

  • $599,000 asking price
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,544 square feet

7. Hedley

Okanagan

You get so much adorable heritage home for so little in the small town of Hedley.

725 Ellis Avenue, Hedley

  • $474,900 asking price
  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • 1,963 square feet
