A Look Inside: $3M private island near Vancouver with white beaches (PHOTOS)

Jan 17 2023, 9:31 pm
A Look Inside: $3M private island near Vancouver with white beaches (PHOTOS)
Every time I take the ferry from Vancouver to Victoria, and I spy a little house all alone on an island, I think, “goals!” If that’s you too, then there’s a great opportunity right now to snap up the dream and turn it into reality.

You can now buy a private island in the Southern Gulf Islands not far from Vancouver for under $3 million.

Listed by Mark Lester for $2,975,000, Chads Island is a unique corner of the BC Coast.

private island

island

island

island

According to the listing, it’s one of the “prettiest and best-located private islands,” with almost eight acres of land. Featuring beautiful, swimmable white shell beaches, there’s already a small cabin here, plus an older septic system and rainwater collection infrastructure.

On the island, you’ll find an older, 855-square-foot two-bedroom cabin plus a boat house, workshop, and more. Nearby, there are a ton of great walking and hiking trails, camping spots, and beaches.

You could turn this whole island into your dream come true. Only a 10-minute boat ride away from Sidney, it’s the perfect balance of isolation and connection.

