Fans are in for a treat as more details for the Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver were revealed today.

An all-star lineup of musical acts has been planned for the days leading up to the big game. While some of the concerts are ticketed and cost money to enter, there are 22 artists who are completely free to watch.

There is a long list of performers scheduled on the Payworks Entertainment Stage from November 13 to 16. Every one of those concerts will be free to attend as organizers shut down Canada Place Way from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street.

Felix Cartal will get things started on Wednesday, November 13, at 6 pm PT with a free concert. The EDM DJ has garnered a lot of attention on social media for his free shows held in unusual locations throughout the city, including at the beach or on public transportation.

The free concerts at the Payworks Stage will continue for the following three days, each with a distinct theme.

November 14: Global Sounds (celebrating diverse genres and cultures)

November 15: Best of BC (artists born in BC)

November 16: Wild West Coast (country music)

Some of the big names performing over those days include Delhi 2 Dublin, Dear Rouge, and Chad Brownlee.

While the actual Grey Cup takes place on November 17, the accompanying festival will run for an entire week leading up to the on-field contest.

This is the first time the Grey Cup has been hosted in Vancouver since 2014, and it’s shaping up to be a super exciting week. Besides the many concerts that will be taking place, the city has already revealed other plans, including a water-crossing zip line that will be placed downtown.

Other events, including ticketed concerts, are also planned. The Sam Roberts Band and The Threws will perform at the Coors Light Saturday Night Concert the night before the big game. Tickets cost $75 plus fees.

Tickets for the various events at the Grey Cup Festival go on sale on September 24 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

The special events continue on gameday as Tebey headlines the Indoor Tailgate at the Vancouver Convention Centre a few hours before kickoff. Tickets to that event are $199 and sold as a table of 10.

For fans who are going to the game in Vancouver, the Jonas Brothers have already been announced as the halftime entertainment.