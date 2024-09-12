“Canada?!” Peyton Manning goes off on CFL-inspired NFL play

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning showed off his Canadian football knowledge this week.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos signal caller was hosting the Manningcast with brother Eli, where they watch the NFL’s weekly Monday Night Football game. They were watching the San Francisco 49ers take on the New York Jets when a play caught Peyton’s attention.

The 49ers ran a play that featured an illegal pre-snap motion that would’ve been legal in the CFL.

“That’s illegal procedure. Are we in Canada?” asked Peyton incredulously. “Are we in Canada? You can’t have two guys going forward.”

Kyle Shanahan is in his bag with CFL motions. Peyton is livid pic.twitter.com/yA9z88XjQ0 — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) September 10, 2024

The NFL and CFL have many rule differences with one of the largest being how each league treats pre-snap motion and shifts. In the NFL, all shifting players should be set for one second before the ball is snapped. If you motion two players, all players must stand still for one second before the ball is snapped after they reach a legal formation.

In the CFL, all offensive backfield players can be in motion when the ball is snapped. They can be in motion heading forward as long as they are behind the line of scrimmage.

In the video, N0. 24 on the 49ers Jordan Mason is clearly in motion forward when the ball is snapped. The referees should’ve called a penalty but they missed the infraction, leading to Peyton’s outburst.

The 49ers ended up winning the game to start the season with a victory.

Week 2 of the NFL season starts tonight as the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The two teams are both seen as very strong by oddsmakers and are top contenders for the Super Bowl.