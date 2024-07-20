EventsNews

Jul 20 2024, 6:06 pm
Pop-up DJ set brings massive crowds to liven up Vancouver beach
English Bay Beach is busy at the best of times, but one DJ took things to the next level with his pop-up set last night, July 19.

Hordes of people turned up at the popular beach last night for a surprise pop-up party hosted by iconic Canadian DJ Felix Cartal.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, the crowds could be seen dancing and jumping away to a funky remix of Time of the Season by the Zombies.

 

Cartal announced the pop-up set earlier in the day on his Instagram page, keeping the location under wraps.

Partygoers could find out the location of the set by directly messaging the DJ the word “sunset.” That seems like an apt word choice, given the stunning sunset background setting the scene for the upbeat music event.

It seems like the pop-up was a roaring success, with people flooding the comment section on Cartal’s post to thank the DJ for the “wicked” and “amaaaaaaaaaaaaaaazing” night.

Did you go to the pop-up set? Let us know in the comments below.

