PNE reveals location of stunning 2024 Prize Home worth over $2.3 million

“Win a house, win a car!” The official 2024 PNE Prize Home lottery is on, and tickets to win the gargantuan prize are on sale now.

For the third year in a row, the stunning home is located in Langley, with one lucky person winning the PNE Prize Home Grand Prize Package valued at $2.35 million.

The non-profit PNE uses revenue raised through the lottery to support several important programs that help agriculture, arts, sports, and community-building initiatives.

“We are delighted to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the PNE Prize Home Lottery with a beautifully designed home from Miracon Developments,” said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance in a release. “We had thousands of people from all over the Lower Mainland, British Columbia and Canada view last year’s PNE Prize Home. With so much public interest, it was an easy decision bringing the home back to Langley for a third straight summer.

“It is a milestone year for the Prize Home lottery and we are so excited for the lucky winner to experience this amazing home and location.”

The 2024 home has three levels, nearly 3,500 square feet of living space, and four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The artisanal interior was designed by Brown & Co., is energy efficient with the support of BC Hydro, and is fully furnished by Yaletown Interiors

The winner will also receive smart technology supplied by Best Buy and Samsung, a Husqvarna yard care package, and an EV charger in the two-car garage.

Of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to win other prizes in this year’s PNE Prize Home lottery. Ticket buyers will be entered into a draw for vehicles from Chevrolet and Cadillac, cruises from Holland America Group, and five cash prizes of $10,000.

You’ll also have chances to win a travel trailer from Woody’s RV World, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from Trev Deeley Motorcycles, and a hot tub package from Beachcomber Hot Tubs Group.

Tickets for the 2024 PNE Prize Home lottery are on sale now. Those interested in seeing the prize home in person can register for free tours at the Langley property from July 13 to September 2. Tickets for the free tour will be available through TicketLeader in June.