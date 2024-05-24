Will the new amphitheatre at the PNE in Hastings Park be named “Freedom Mobile Amp”? Alternatively, how about “Freedom Mobile Arch,” “Freedom Mobile Rise,” or “Freedom Mobile Place”?

These are the four shortlisted name options the public can choose from in an online vote on the PNE’s website that will finalize the venue’s official name following Quebecor’s acquisition of the naming rights for the new world-class entertainment venue in Vancouver.

Officials with the PNE and Quebecor made the partnership announcement today. This also marks the official start of major construction work at the future new amphitheatre site, which will replace the previous temporary venue built in the 1960s.

The value of the sponsorship deal was not disclosed, but it was stated that this is a 12-year multifaceted deal that includes Freedom Mobile’s support for the annual events of the summertime PNE Fair and Playland’s Halloween-time Fright Nights and a 10-year naming rights term for the amphitheatre upon its completion in Summer 2026.

“Today, following an extensive nationwide call for proposals, we welcome Freedom Mobile as the naming rights partner for our spectacular new outdoor covered music venue,” said Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the PNE, in a statement.

“This partnership brings together two organizations who are both clearly committed to being the home of incredible experiences for Vancouverites, British Columbians and guests from around the world.”

Designed by Revery Architecture, the 10,000-seat amphitheatre, backdropped by the North Shore mountains, will feature a landmark mass-timber roof — deemed to be one of the largest free-span timber roof structures in the world. The flexible capacity allows the venue to be scalable for events for 1,500 to 10,000 people.

In addition to weather protection covering for the outdoor venue, which extends its operating season over a much longer period of the year, there will be new purpose-built, high-quality amenities for event attendees, including washrooms, food and beverage concessions, merchandise sales, digital signage, and WiFi.

The venue will also incorporate hospitality suites, banquet and lounge spaces, and common areas.

“Having the Freedom Mobile name displayed so prominently on a venue as iconic as the PNE amphitheatre is a source of great pride,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, president and CEO of Quebecor, Freedom Mobile’s parent company.

“We consider ourselves privileged to be a part of this journey and to have the opportunity to contribute to the PNE’s status as a must-see destination for artists and lovers of music, theatre, comedy and all forms of live arts and entertainment. Our long-term partnership demonstrates our commitment to further solidify Freedom Mobile’s position as a major national telecom player and to stimulate competitive activity in the BC market.”

This represents the largest investment in a new permanent purpose-built entertainment venue at the fairgrounds in decades and is intended to provide the PNE with a major new revenue stream. The project’s construction cost is pegged at $104 million.

It was previously noted that the new venue could see over 340,000 attendees from an exponentially greater number of concerts and events, given the allure and vastly improved functionality of the venue.

It could host over 75 performances annually, including 24 commercial shows, 22 community, arts, and culture shows, 14 corporate shows, and 15 PNE Fair Shows (Summer Night Concerts). This is up from the existing amphitheatre’s average annual usage of five events outside of the PNE Fair period and zero community events.

In Summer 2026, in addition to hosting the PNE Fair events, the new amphitheatre is also expected to play a key role in Vancouver’s official 2026 FIFA Fan Festival over the entire duration of the five-week tournament. The municipal government has proposed to FIFA that the world-class festival be held at the fairgrounds.

“The amphitheatre will undoubtedly become a hub of entertainment in Vancouver, promising to be one of the most remarkable venues on the entire West Coast of North America once it’s completed. Today marks just the beginning of this exciting journey,” said Mayor Ken Sim.

“We are proud to bring on Freedom Mobile as the naming rights partner. This is just the start of the work we are undertaking to be bolder and more creative to generate revenue for the City.”

Out of the four shortlisted amphitheatre names by Freedom Mobile, which name should be used? Vote in the PNE’s online poll to help determine the name, and let us know below in Daily Hive’s online poll. PNE’s online poll will be live until 5 pm June 7, 2024.