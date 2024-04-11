New launch coaster at Playland to open in July

Playland’s new flagship attraction will soon be ready.

Construction on the ThunderVolt launch coaster first began in Spring 2023 for a targeted Summer 2024 opening.

The project is on schedule to open this summer as originally planned.

Laura Balance, a spokesperson for the PNE, told Daily Hive Urbanized yesterday that they are currently anticipating an opening of the ride in July 2024 in the midst of Playland’s regular operating season, which begins May 18. An exact opening date will be announced in June 2024.

During an interview with Z95.3FM on Wednesday, PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost shared that construction is now very close to reaching completion, and the ride has entered the commissioning (testing) process.

“I could literally see it from the corner of my office and I get so excited,” said Frost. “We are going to be so excited to start talking about getting everybody out to ride that amazing ride. We’re going to shoot you out of that coaster launch station like you have never been shot before.”

With its bright yellow and pink twisting tracks adding new height to the Playland skyline, ThunderVolt is located at the north end of the amusement park — on the former footprint of the Corkscrew coaster, DropZone, and Revelation rides.

The track length is 380 metres (1,247 ft) and its highest drop is 18 metres (59 ft). It uses a brand-new launch coaster train model designed by Italian manufacturer Zamperia, with the single train consisting of three cars for a capacity of 12 passengers per train.

Using new linear synchronous motor (LSM) technology, the train will “blast off” through an illuminated tunnel with a launch acceleration of 1.3 G. The ride was originally known as “Senzafiato” and located at an Italian theme park, which closed in 2018, and was subsequently acquired and completely refurbished and upgraded for Playland’s use.

Unlike Playland’s coaster predecessors, this ride will be more than merely functional, as its surroundings will be highly landscaped and themed. This includes taking passengers through a “supernatural environment with extraordinary animals, graphics, and lighting as the ride system charges, leading up to its launch.”

Recent construction photos show work is progressing on the finishing touches of the ride structure, launch station, and theming and landscaping.

The $16 million launch coaster represents the first step of Playland’s major redevelopment and expansion into a theme park over the longer term.

Just to the west of the launch coaster site is another major construction project on the fairgrounds. Site preparation is underway on the footprint of the old amphitheatre for its complete redevelopment into a new 10,000-seat amphitheatre venue with a landmark mass-timber roof covering. The $104 million event venue is expected to open in 2026 and could be the venue for Vancouver’s official 2026 FIFA Fan Cup Festival.

Due to the new amphitheatre’s construction, the 2024 PNE Fair’s Summer Night Concerts will be held indoors at the Pacific Coliseum.