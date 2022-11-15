10 things for Canadians to know about the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

A FIFA World Cup in November?

As odd as that sounds, yes, the biggest sporting event on the planet is nearly upon us.

With this year’s tournament taking place in Qatar, the decision was made to avoid the sweltering summer heat and instead play games in November and December for the first time.

Here’s a refresher on all things World Cup before the action kicks off this weekend.

1. When does the World Cup start?

This Sunday, November 20 at 11 am ET/8 am PT, as hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in the tournament opener. From there, it’ll be close to one month of non-stop soccer until the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is held on December 18.

2. Where can I watch the World Cup?

All the games will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, with most of them kicking off in the morning due to the time difference. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on TSN’s app or at TSN.ca – monthly passes are available for $19.99, plus tax. Select games, including all of Canada’s, will also be shown on CTV.

3. How does the World Cup work?

The quadrennial competition begins with 32 national teams, divided into eight groups of four. Each team will play the other three in their group once, and the two teams with the highest point totals will advance to the knockout rounds.

The knockout rounds – consisting of the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final – are all single-elimination.

This will be the final World Cup in its current format before the field expands to 48 teams in 2026.

4. Are Messi and Ronaldo playing in the World Cup?

Yes, and it’ll likely be their last kick at the can.

Lionel Messi, 35, has already said as much. And chances are it’ll be the same for 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be 41 when the next World Cup comes around. Two of the greatest players of all time, Messi (Argentina) and Ronaldo (Portugal) have won just about everything over their illustrious careers. Except the World Cup.

Will this be the year?

Although a number of big names have been ruled out of this year’s World Cup due to injury, some other world stars to look out for in Qatar include Neymar (Brazil), Kylian Mbappé (France), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), and Harry Kane (England).

5. How about Alphonso Davies?

Breathe easy, Canada.

After pulling up with a hamstring injury on November 5 with Bayern Munich, there were concerns that Alphonso Davies would be added to the growing list of World Cup absences.

But those concerns have since been put to rest. First by Bayern Munich, who confirmed that Davies only suffered a strain and stated rather definitively that his participation in Qatar is “not at risk.” And then by Davies, who told reporters last week that he expects to be 100% in time for the tournament. It was no surprise, therefore, that Davies was named to Canada’s World Cup roster on Sunday and is already running again.

Ultimately, you never know with these types of muscle injuries. A setback or reoccurrence cannot be ruled out. But by every indication, Canada’s superstar will be good go.

6. What are Canada’s chances?

Certainly better with Davies in the mix, but still not great.

At least on paper.

Canada was drawn into Group F with No. 2 ranked Belgium, No. 12 ranked Croatia, and No. 22 ranked Morocco. Though both are considered to have somewhat aging squads, Croatia and Belgium finished second and third, respectively, at the last World Cup. And Morocco went undefeated in African qualifying, so they’re no slouch either. At No. 41, Canada has the lowest FIFA ranking in the group.

That said, Mexico consistently advances to the knockout rounds at the World Cup. As did the United States in each of their last two appearances. And Canada finished above both of them in a dominant World Cup qualifying campaign that saw Les Rouges lose just two of 14 games in the final round.

So, who’s to say they can’t go on a run themselves?

This is Canada’s second appearance at a men’s World Cup, and first in 36 years. The only other time they participated was in 1986, when they failed to win a game or score a goal.

Canada opens the tournament on November 23 against Belgium (2 pm ET/11 am PT), before facing Croatia on November 27 (11 am ET/8 am PT) and Morocco on December 1 (10 am ET/7 am PT).

7. What are the controversies surrounding the World Cup?

Sadly, there are many.

From discriminatory laws against the LGBTQIA+ community in Qatar, to the poor treatment of foreign workers during construction of the country’s World Cup stadiums – resulting in thousands of deaths – there’s a dark cloud over this year’s tournament.

As a result, some players and teams have already committed to various forms of advocacy and protest, despite FIFA’s tone-deaf plea to “focus on football.”

8. Who are the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup?

The betting odds will tell you Brazil, who also hold the No. 1 FIFA ranking heading into the competition.

Defending champions France are also perennial contenders, though they’ll be without key midfielders N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba due to injury.

Other teams that should be in the running include Argentina, who are unbeaten in 35 games, and England, the runners-up at last year’s Euros. You can never sleep on Spain and Germany, either.

9. Where’s Italy?

Probably on vacation somewhere.

Despite winning last year’s Euros, Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after finishing second to Switzerland in their qualifying group and then losing a do-or-die playoff to North Macedonia.

This is the second straight World Cup that Italy will miss out on.

10. FIFA World Cup groups

These are the 32 countries competing in Qatar.

Group A Qatar Ecuador Senegal Netherlands



Group England Iran USA Wales



Group C Argentina Saudi Arabia Mexico Poland



Group D France Australia Denmark Tunisia



Group E Spain Costa Rica Germany Japan



Group F Belgium Canada Morocco Croatia



Group G Brazil Serbia Switzerland Cameroon

