Canada announces final roster for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Canada has finalized its roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of its first appearance at the tournament in 36 years, Canadian head coach John Herdman and his staff have selected the 26 individuals chosen to represent the country later this month at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Canada’s roster is highlighted by Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who is set to feature despite a scary injury suffered on club duty in recent weeks.

Canada finished first in the final round of 2022 qualifying in the CONCACAF region, finishing with an 8-4-2 record to best bitter rivals Mexico and USA.

“The commitment has been brilliant,” said Herdman after Canada’s 2-2 draw against Bahrain in a friendly last week. “The players have really pushed hard behind the scenes on and off the pitch to make sure they could come into tonight at a condition where I think they could compete.”

Here is the full 26-man roster set to compete in Qatar, with Canada’s first match coming in ten days against Belgium on November 23.

Goalkeepers:

Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade)

James Pantemis (CF Montréal)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)

Defenders:

Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor)

Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos)

Alistair Johnston (CF Montréal)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

Kamal Miller (CF Montréal)

Steven Vitoria (Chaves)

Joel Waterman (CF Montréal)

Midfielders:

Stephen Eustaquio (Porto)

Atiba Hutchinson (Beşiktaş)

Liam Fraser (Deinze)

Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC)

Ismaël Koné (CF Montréal)

Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)

Samuel Piette (CF Montréal)

David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone)

Forwards:

Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge)

Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Jonathan David (Lille)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Junior Hoilett (Reading)

Cyle Larin (Club Brugge)

Liam Millar (Basel)

Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule

Japan* — November 17, 8:40 am ET/5:40 am PT

Belgium — November 23, 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Croatia — November 27, 11 am ET/8 am PT

Morocco — December 1, 10 am ET/7 am PT

*pre-tournament