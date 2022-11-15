What each player on Canada's FIFA World Cup roster is worth globally

You’ve almost certainly heard the big news: Canada is heading to the FIFA World Cup, with their first match kicking off on November 23.

What you might not have thought about is the transfer rumours around, well, nearly every top player.

Unlike in most other major sports, soccer players (outside of MLS) aren’t really often traded for each other, but rather swapped for cash in one of two transfer windows: one typically in January, with a second window open in July and August ahead and during the early part of European domestic seasons.

While the player’s true value is whatever another team is willing to pay for them, soccer fans typically like to gauge what a player’s worth is — which has only been exacerbated over the past few decades by video games like FIFA and Football Manager with fans always wanting to know the going rate for any given player.

Via popular player value estimator Transfermarkt, here are the estimated values of every Canadian player on the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster, converted from Euros to Canadian dollars at the current 1.37 exchange rate:

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich: €70 million (CND$95.9 million)

Jonathan David, Lille: €45 million (CND$61.7 million)

Tajon Buchanan, Club Brugge: €12 million (CND$16.4 million)

Club Brugge: Stephen Eustaquio, Porto: €8 million (CND$10.9 million)

Cyle Larin, Beşiktaş: €6 million (CND$8.22 million)

Alistair Johnston, CF Montreal: €6 million (CND$8.22 million)

Ismaël Koné, CF Montreal: €6 million ($CND8.22 million)

Iké Ugbo, Troyes: €4 million (CND$5.48 million)

Kamal Miller, CF Montreal: €4 million (CND$5.48 million)

Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC: €3.5 million (CND$4.80 million)

Mark-Anthony Kaye, Toronto FC: €3 million (CND$4.11 million)

Samuel Piette, CF Montreal: €2.5 million (CND$3.43 million)

CF Montreal: Richie Laryea, Toronto FC: €2.5 million (CND$3.43 million)

Liam Millar, Basel: €2.3 million (CND$3.15 million)

Lucas Cavallini, Free Agent: €2 million (CND$2.74 million)

Sam Adekugbe, Hatayspor: €2 million (CND$2.74 million)

Joel Waterman, CF Montreal: €2 million (CND$2.74 million)

Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United: €1.5 million (CND$2.05 million)

Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade: €1.2 million (CND$1.64 million)

Liam Fraser, Deinze: €900,000 (CND$1.23 million)

Deinze: Junior Hoilett, Reading: €800,000 (CND$1.10 million)

Reading: Derek Cornelius, Panetolikos: €800,000 (CND$1.10 million)

David Wotherspoon, St Johnstone: €600,000 (CND$822,000)

James Pantemis, CF Montreal: €400,000 (CND$584,000)

Atiba Hutchinson, Beşiktaş: €200,000 (CND$274,000)

Steven Vitória, Chaves: €100,000 (CND$137,000)

We’ll check back in after the World Cup to see who’s had the biggest rise and fall in value. Get your takes in now.