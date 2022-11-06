Breathe easy, Canada: Alphonso Davies will still be heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after all.

On Saturday, the Canadian and Bayern Munich star left a Bundesliga match with an apparent hamstring injury.

While he’s still expected to miss a pair of club matches, his club doesn’t seem too concerned about the long-term prognosis.

“FC Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies for the two remaining Bundesliga games prior to the winter break. The 22-year-old full-back suffered a hamstring strain in the 3-2 win at Hertha BSC on Saturday,” Bayern Munich wrote Sunday in a release. “The diagnosis was confirmed by the German record champions’ medical unit. The Canada international’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not at risk.”

Davies has one assist in 11 starts this season for Bayern Munich, and has 12 goals and 16 assists in 34 matches for Canada over the course of his international career.

Unfortunately for Davies, injury woes have are something he knows all too well: as he missed Canada’s final six World Cup qualifying matches earlier this year due to a bout of myocarditis, a rare heart condition developed following a bout with COVID-19.

There was a World Cup hopeful who did find out unfortunate injury news on Saturday though, with LAFC and Canada goaltender Maxime Crepeau suffering what appeared to be a leg fracture in the waning stages of yesterday’s MLS Cup.

Maxime Crépeau receives a standing ovation as he gets carted off the field 👏 pic.twitter.com/JiEbIO6JjW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 5, 2022

Canada kicks off its official schedule for this year’s tournament in Qatar on November 23, when they take on the Belgians at 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET.

Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule:

Bahrain* — November 11, 7:30 am PT/ 10:30 am ET

Japan* — November 17, 5:40 am PT/ 8:40 am ET

Belgium — November 23, 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET

Croatia — November 27, 8 am PT/ 11 am ET

Morocco — December 1, 7 am PT/ 10 am ET