Canada given better odds to win FIFA World Cup than 10 other countries

After months — years, even — of anticipation, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner.

The first match for Canada at a Men’s World Cup in 36 years is set for November 23, when they’ll play Belgium, currently ranked No. 2 in the world by the latest FIFA rankings.

And while there’s some hope Canada can win a match or two and make it out of the group stages, even the most optimistic Canadian fan knows that they probably don’t have a realistic shot of winning the whole thing.

But that doesn’t mean they’re any slouches, either.

In fact, by odds from Stake, Canada has a better chance at winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup than 10 other countries, including World Cup staples Japan, South Korea, Ghana, and Cameroon. They’re also favoured over hosts Qatar, as well as Australia, Tunisia, Iran, Costa Rica, and Saudi Arabia.

Canada’s roster is expected to be highlighted by young stars like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, but also includes a few veterans like Atiba Hutchinson and Milan Borjan.

At 4.95, Brazil is currently the odds-on favourite to win their sixth World Cup, as they’re looking to hoist the trophy for the first time since 2002. Argentina (6.45), France (6.95), and England (8.90) have the next three closest odds to win the coveted prize.

Rounding out the top five is 2010 champions Spain, who sit at 9.40 odds to win the whole thing.

And although Canada topped the CONCACAF qualifying final round, they actually sit third behind USA and Mexico, who are both at 150.00 respectively.

2022 FIFA World Cup odds

Per Stake, here are the odds for winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, for all 32 teams:

Brazil (4.95) Argentina (6.45) France (6.95) England (8.90) Spain (9.40) Germany (10.90) Netherlands (12.90) Portugal (14.90) Belgium (16.80) Denmark (28.80) Croatia (50.00) Uruguay (50.00) Serbia (80.00) Switzerland (99.00) Senegal (125.00) USA (150.00) Poland (150.00) Mexico (150.00) Wales (195.00) Morocco (200.00) Ecuador (200.00) Canada (210.00) Cameroon (250.00) Ghana (250.00) Republic of Korea (250.00) Japan (250.00) Qatar (260.00) Australia (350.00) Tunisia (500.00) Iran (500.00) Costa Rica (750.00) Saudi Arabia (750.00)

Odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F

You may have noticed that Canada’s odds to win the whole tournament sit worse than all three of their group mates. And unfortunately for the team’s biggest fans, they’re also sitting last when it comes to simply winning their group. Belgium ( 1.55) Croatia ( 3.45) Morocco ( 10.60) Canada ( 12.60) Odds to advance out of Group F As you might have guessed, Canada also has the fourth-best odds (in the same order) to simply advance out of the group, as one of the top two teams. No team with less than four points at the 2018 World Cup advanced to the knockout stage, although that wasn’t a guarantee: Senegal and Iran both finished with 1-1-1 records, but finished third in their respective groups. At the very least, Canada will likely need a win and a draw in their three group stage matches to have a hope of moving on to the vaunted round of 16. Yes No Belgium 1.11 6.60 Croatia 1.57 2.25 Morocco 3.00 1.34 Canada 3.75 1.23

Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule

Bahrain* — November 11, 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT

Japan* — November 17, 8:40 am ET/5:40 am PT

Belgium — November 23, 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Croatia — November 27, 11 am ET/8 am PT

Morocco — December 1, 10 am ET/7 am PT

*pre-tournament