Catalyzed by the gentle densification allowed by the City of Vancouver’s Grandview-Woodland Plan, an eight-storey, mixed-use redevelopment is set for the northwest corner of the intersection of East Hastings Street and Semlin Drive.

A new development permit application submitted by local developer Reliance Properties outlines the revised fine details for the redevelopment of 1943 East Hastings Street. Vancouver City Council previously approved the project’s rezoning in March 2021.

Since the rezoning approval, the building’s concept has departed from the original design by Dialog, as it has been completely redesigned by Boniface Oleksiuk Politano Architects.

Currently, the land assembly of about half a city block is occupied by old one- and two-storey commercial buildings, with tenants such as Volcano Sushi & Grill, an auto repair shop, pharmacy, and a social club.

Existing condition:

Previous 2019 design during rezoning:

Revised 2022 design for the development permit application:

The redevelopment will turn the site into 136 market strata homes. The unit mix is 75 studios, nine one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units, 14 three-bedroom units, and two live-work units on the ground level fronting Semlin Drive.

On the ground level fronting East Hastings Street, the street front will be activated by up to five retail/restaurant units with a combined commercial space total of about 18,200 sq ft.

The project also sets aside a small corner plaza, called the “urban room,” through a building setback at the intersection.

Along the length of the building’s rear wall fronting the laneway, and on the East Hastings Street retail frontages, there will be major mural opportunities, with the developer working with public art consultancy firm Expanded Field on the project’s art installations. As stipulated during rezoning, the project has a public art budget of about $231,000.

The building’s total floor area is about 117,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is four times larger than the size of the 29,157 sq ft lot.

Three underground levels will accommodate 144 vehicle parking stalls and 259 secured bike parking spaces.

This site is just across the street from Xpey̓ Elementary School, and just east of Victoria Drive. It is a short walk away from either the Nanaimo Street or Commercial Drive bus stops for TransLink’s R5 Hastings Street RapidBus.

As well, Reliance Properties’ project is west of Anthem Properties’ future redevelopment of the strip mall at 2060 East Hastings Street, where there will be a four-storey building with 111 secured market rental homes, and ground-level retail/restaurant uses.