111 rental homes to replace strip mall on East Hastings in Vancouver

The strip mall at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Hastings Street and Lakewood Drive will be redeveloped into a mixed-use building with rental housing and retail.

Anthem Properties has submitted a development permit application to redevelop the 1980-built strip mall at 2060 East Hastings Street into a four-storey building, which is permitted under the framework of the City of Vancouver’s Grandview-Woodland Plan and existing zoning.

There will be a total of 111 secured market rental homes, including six studios, 51 one-bedroom units, 38 one-bedroom units with a den, and 13 two-bedroom units with a den.

At ground level, activating the street, there will be 12,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space, which represents a net gain of nearly 3,000 sq ft of commercial space over what currently exists.

The existing strip mall’s businesses include 7-Eleven, Little Caesars, Pacific Bread Company, Sun Yee Cafe, and a laundromat.

The total floor area is about 85,000 sq ft, representing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.81 times larger than the size of the lot. Two underground levels will accommodate 116 vehicle parking stalls. DYS Architecture is the design firm.

Under Vancouver City Council’s recently approved zoning changes for commercial districts on arterial streets, low-rise rental housing with ground-level retail is permitted on such sites.