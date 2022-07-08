With the warmer weather finally here, Vancouverites are eager to get outside and soak up some vitamin D. What better way than with a picnic? Pack a blanket, snacks and sunscreen, then head to one of these pretty parks for a picture-perfect alfresco outing.

Kitsilano Beach Park

Kitsilano Beach Park is one of Vancouver’s most popular summertime destinations for picnics and more — and with good reason. Located at Arbutus Street and Cornwall, this often-crowded spot has a gorgeous sandy beach, tennis courts, basketball courts, a playground and a heated outdoor pool (which, unfortunately, might not be opening this summer after extensive damage during a winter storm).

Sunset Beach Park

Sunset Beach Park is a spectacular picnic destination at Beach Avenue and Bute. It boasts some of the most amazing ocean views you’ll find anywhere in the city.

Queen Elizabeth Park

Situated at the highest point in Vancouver, at Cambie Street and West 33rd, Queen Elizabeth Park has stunning views in every direction. It’s easy to let a picnic stretch into a whole day in this park: wandering through the 52 hectares, exploring the Bloedel Conservatory, playing pitch and putt, and maybe even going for dinner at Seasons in the Park.

Stanley Park

There are picturesque picnic spots galore in the 400 hectares of Stanley Park, along with plenty of fun ways to spend a sunny afternoon: tennis courts, a pitch and putt, Second Beach Pool, a water park and four playgrounds.

English Bay Beach Park

Sandy beaches and gently swaying palm trees make English Bay Beach Park the perfect spot for picnic selfies. But be warned: This gorgeous spot at Beach Avenue and Bidwell is always packed on sunny days. If you run out of snacks, the many restaurants along nearby Denman Street will start beckoning to you (and you’ll be powerless to resist).

George Wainborn Park

Take in expansive views of False Creek from George Wainborn Park, on Beach Crescent at Richards. Make sure to snag a seat in one of the bright yellow Adirondack-style metal chairs.

Dude Chilling Park

Its official name may be Guelph Park, but every Vancouverite knows that the green space at Brunswick Street and East 7th is actually called Dude Chilling Park. It’s the perfect place for chilling and enjoying a relaxing picnic.

Vanier Park

Bring a kite along with your picnic lunch to Vanier Park. This gorgeous seaside spot at Chestnut Street and Whyte receives all the wind blowing in off English Bay, making it one of the best places in the city to fly a kite.

Harbour Green Park

Watch the floatplanes arrive and depart during a picnic in Harbour Green Park, right on the edge of Coal Harbour. This seaside spot at West Cordova Street and Bute has a small spray park that’s perfect for cooling off on summer’s hottest days.

John Hendry Park

Beautiful Trout Lake is the main attraction at John Hendry Park. This 27-hectare park at Victoria Drive and East 15th also has facilities for baseball, basketball and tennis, along with two playgrounds.

David Lam Park

You can’t go wrong with a picnic in David Lam Park. This sunny destination on Pacific Boulevard at Drake has a huge lawn facing the ocean, as well as tennis courts and a playground.

Spanish Banks Beach Park

Swimmers and beach volleyball players flock to Spanish Banks Beach Park, along with folks who enjoy skim boarding at low tide. Don’t be surprised if your picnic gets interrupted by newlyweds posing for photos. This Instagram-worthy park is located at NW Marine Drive at Blanca Street.

Jericho Beach Park

Stunning Jericho Beach Park entices outdoor enthusiasts with its sailing club, tennis courts, soccer fields and baseball diamond. This 46-hectare seaside park at Point Grey Road and Wallace boasts plenty of prime picnic spots.

CRAB Park at Portside

CRAB Park at Portside, on East Waterfront Road at Main, offers spectacular views of all the cruise ships, container ships and SeaBuses in the harbour. Two playgrounds keep kids entertained — long after the picnic snacks have been gobbled up.

Charleson Park

Charleson Park, on Charleson Street at Laurel, offers striking views of downtown. The most relaxing spot to spread out a picnic blanket is near the pond.

Rainbow Park

Downtown’s newest green space, Rainbow Park is located at Smithe Street and Richards. In addition to its destination playground — featuring Vancouver’s biggest slide — it offers interesting urban views, especially from the wheelchair-accessible elevated walkways. Forgot to pack a picnic lunch? Buy a drink and tasty to-go treats from Kafka’s Coffee, right in the park.

Vancouver boasts more than 250 parks, ideal for picnicking and other outdoor activities. The city’s website has a list of parks organized by neighbourhood.