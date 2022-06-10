Dîner en Blanc: Iconic outdoor dinner party returns to Vancouver this summer

The legendary all-white-everything pop-up dinner party is finally returning to Vancouver this summer after a three-year hiatus.

Le Dîner en Blanc Vancouver is happening August 18, 2022. As per tradition, the downtown location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine).

The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white – an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.

The last time this large-scale picnic – which is modeled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris – took place in Vancouver was in 2019. That year’s event was held at the George Wainborn Park in Yaletown.

Other previous venues for Le Dîner en Blanc include VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place.

The event was created 34 years ago in Paris by François Pasquier and a handful of his friends. The iconic dinner still carries on a set of traditions and rules that must be followed: you have to wear white and you must bring a table, chairs, and a tablecloth (all white of course).

If you’re hoping to attend this year’s event, the save the date for this year will be released on June 16. Registration happens in three phases:

Phase 1 is for members and leaders’ friends

Phase 2 is for sponsored guests

Phase 3 is for people who signed up on the waiting list

Le Dîner en Blanc Vancouver 2022

When: August 18, 2022

Where: TBA (secret downtown location)

Tickets: $43 per person; register online