Condo towers to replace temporary modular homes in Surrey City Centre

A property immediately adjacent to SkyTrain Gateway Station in Surrey City Centre could be redeveloped into a mixed-use development with two high-rise towers.

The 2.35-acre, L-shaped lot at 13425 107A Avenue is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of University Drive and 107A Avenue — just north of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, which is eyed for a major expansion, and east of Whalley Athletic Park.

Currently, this privately owned property is occupied by temporary modular housing with single-storey trailer structures providing 60 transitional supportive housing units.

The temporary modular homes were first built in 2018, and the permit for such temporary uses was extended for another three years in November 2021. The structures were renovated over the last few months and are set to be reoccupied this summer.

According to City of Surrey staff, the municipal government is working with BC Housing and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to build a permanent modular housing project at a different location to provide replacement homes for the occupants of the existing temporary structures. Currently, the lease is set to expire in late 2024.

To date, temporary modular housing projects by governments have been built on publicly owned lands or private lands awaiting a future permanent development.

In its newly submitted application, Northwest Development is seeking permission to develop its site into two towers, with the west tower reaching about 509 ft with 50 storeys and the east tower reaching 459 ft with 46 storeys, including base podiums up to nine storeys.

The first phase will be the east tower, while the second phase, closest to the SkyTrain station and elevated guideway, will be the west tower.

There will be a combined total of 1,180 condominium homes in both towers, with 518 units in the east tower and 662 units in the west tower. The unit size mix is 200 micro units, 32 studio units, 502 one-bedroom units, 301 two-bedroom units, 94 three-bedroom units, and 51 lock-off units, which are suitable as strata-owner rentals or for multi-generation families.

A minor retail/restaurant component of about 1,300 sq ft is incorporated into the ground level of the west tower fronting 107A Avenue. The vast majority of the ground level of both towers will be dedicated as residential units with ground-level entry or residential amenity spaces.

Various indoor and outdoor amenity spaces will be found in both towers, but the main indoor amenity spaces in both buildings will be found within the 10th level.

The total building floor area is about 843,000 sq ft, representing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 8.2 times larger than the size of the lot. Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership is the project’s architectural design firm.

Five underground levels will provide 969 vehicle parking stalls, representing a 20% reduction to the City’s parking requirements for a development of such a size and uses.

A small plaza in the southwest corner of the site, which is partially under SkyTrain’s elevated guideway, will be activated by outdoor fitness equipment and seating.