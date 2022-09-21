67-storey condo and office tower proposed for Surrey City Centre

The City of Surrey is in the early stages of considering a significant mixed-use tower building application for the prominent northwest corner of the intersection of King George Boulevard and 102nd Avenue, right in the core of the emerging city centre.

Currently, the 1.6-acre lot at 10227 King George Boulevard — just north of Central City mall‘s east parking lot, and near SkyTrain Surrey Central Station — is occupied by a 1977-built strip mall with businesses such as RBC and Bubble 88.

According to the municipal government, local developer Westland Living’s rezoning application calls for a 67-storey tower.

The uses entail 785 homes in the upper levels and a significant base podium with 200,000 sq ft of office and ground-level retail/restaurant spaces.

Accounting for the mix of uses, including the higher ceiling heights typically associated with office floors (higher than residential uses), and the significant crown structure on the tower rooftop (appearing to be equivalent to about four storeys in height), the tower’s height is likely at least, very conservatively, about 700 ft (213 metres). The design is by Chris Dikeakos Architects.

If approved, this project will add to the growing list of future towers in Metro Vancouver that will be taller than the region’s current tallest building of Living Shangri-La in downtown Vancouver, which has a height of 659 ft (201 metres). Sometime over the coming year, Living Shangri-La’s height will be exceeded by the tallest tower at Gilmore Place in Burnaby, currently under construction.

Westland Living’s proposed Surrey tower is also expected to be comparable to the City of Surrey’s plan to build a 738-ft-tall (225 metre), 47-storey office tower on the City-owned site of the closed recreation centre next to Surrey Central Station.

The proposed tower will also include 785 vehicle parking stalls. The total floor is about 727,000 sq ft, providing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 10.7 times larger than the size of the lot.

This proposal will be considered by Surrey City Council after the civic election when more project details will be released.