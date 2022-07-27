Five towers up to 52 storeys with 2,200 homes eyed for Surrey City Centre

June 2022 depiction of the redevelopment of Bristol Estates at 13301-13355 104 Avenue and 13280-13362 105 Avenue, with the potential urban growth of Surrey City Centre shown. (ZGF Architects/PWL Partnership)

A massive high-density residential development with six buildings is being considered for Surrey City Centre.

New artistic renderings in the submitted rezoning application now show the true scale of the project, which will span 6.3 acres replacing Bristol Estates — at 1301-13355 104th Avenue and 13280-13362 105th Avenue — near the northwest corner of the intersection of University Drive and 104th Avenue.

The development site is northwest of Surrey City Hall and about an eight-minute walk from SkyTrain Surrey Central Station.

There will be five condominium towers — 525 ft at 52 storeys, 486 ft at 48 storeys, 446 ft at 44 storeys, 397 ft at 39 storeys, and 367 ft at 36 storeys. The towers will accommodate 2,017 condominium homes combined.

A comparatively modest sixth building, a 118-ft mid-rise structure, will contain 185 new rental homes with a combined total of 330 bedrooms, which will replace all 156 rental homes in Bristol Estates’ 1960s-built, three-storey structures on the site. Existing tenants will be provided the right-of-first-refusal for the new homes and at below-market rents, while any remaining rental homes will be offered at market rents.

Altogether, with condominium and rental homes combined, the redevelopment generates 2,202 homes, with a unit mix of 353 studios, 899 one-bedroom units, 841 two-bedroom units, and 109 three-bedroom units.

Residents will be provided with 48,500 sq ft of indoor amenity space and 88,600 sq ft of outdoor amenity space.

Other uses entail 4,300 sq ft of local-serving retail/restaurant space, and a 2,300 sq ft childcare facility.

Underground levels will provide secured parking spaces for 2,268 vehicles and 2,682 bikes.

The six buildings will be constructed in five phases, with the first phase including the rental building.

The entire redevelopment will carry a total floor area of 1.85 million sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 8.4 times larger than the size of the lot after road dedication, specifically a new north-south road between 105th and 104th avenues.