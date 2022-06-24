A Look Inside: $37.5M Canadian mansion with its own nightclub (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever been torn between the club and the couch, 2275 Doulton Drive might be your dream home.

The Mississauga mansion comes with its very own nightclub. With mirrored walls, glittering chandeliers, and a well-stocked bar, the basement venue is ready for its Club Crawlers listing. There’s even a pair of velvet ropes, should you require crowd control.

There’s really no need to ever leave the basement: there’s a home theatre with custom Lamborghini seating, a state-of-the-art gym with flooring made from recycled Nike soles, a barbershop, and two steam rooms.

If you do decide to explore the rest of the nearly 43,000 square foot French palace-inspired mansion, you’ll find an opulent great hall, curved marble staircases, and five fireplaces.

The indoor swimming pavilion, with its soaring ceilings and sparkling stucco walls imported from Germany, looks out onto the nearly two-acre property.

There are six-plus-one bedrooms, each with its own private ensuite and walk-in closet, and another seven bathrooms.

The focal point of the exceptionally white kitchen is the oversized black marble island. The eat-in area is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and walks out to the covered terrace.

Separate indoor and outdoor dining rooms make entertaining a breeze in any weather.

From furniture and fixtures to doors and décor, there’s an astounding amount of gold throughout the house. The main floor ceilings are spectacularly detailed.

The garage, which has heated floors, can fit 15 cars, and there’s space for 10 more outside.

All this opulence comes with a hefty price tag. Listed with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, 2275 Doulton Drive is up for sale for $37,500,000.

Interested buyers should consider biding their time — it’s been on the market since September 2019 and has already seen one $12,500,000 price drop.

Check out the full listing here.