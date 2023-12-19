Big mixed-use development changes are planned for the existing strip mall anchored by London Drugs in Surrey City Centre.

Oviedo Developments has submitted an application to the municipal government to redevelop the 4.5-acre land assembly of 13044-10392 King George Boulevard and 103634-13654 104 Avenue — the southeast corner of the intersection of King George Boulevard and 104 Avenue.

The site of the development — named “Oviedo Towers Surrey” — is approximately a six-minute walk from SkyTrain Surrey Central Station and the bus exchange.

Designed by Chris Dikeakos Architects, the concept calls for four towers, including three mixed-use residential and office towers reaching 56 storeys, 60 storeys, and 65 storeys, with the tallest building situated on the northwest corner of the site — closest to the prominent intersection. The tallest building would have a real height of 704 ft, making it one of Metro Vancouver’s future tallest buildings, far exceeding the height of Living Shangri-La in downtown Vancouver.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The three main towers will contain 1,541 strata condominium homes, including 466 homes in the 56-storey tower, 528 homes in the 60-storey tower, and 547 homes in the 65-storey tower.

The unit size mix is 144 studios, 468 one-bedroom units, 205 one-bedroom units with a den, 660 two-bedroom units, 21 two-bedroom units with a den, and 43 three-bedroom units. The rooftops of the base podiums and towers will be dedicated as outdoor amenity spaces for residents, with these spaces adjoining to indoor amenity areas.

Significant office uses are planned for the base podium floors of the three main towers, with a combined total office area of 420,000 sq ft.

A fourth building on the southwest corner of the site is planned as a 15-storey tower with 156,000 sq ft of hotel space. It will have an “intensive” green roof for habitat and food sources for nesting birds.

All four buildings will also provide a combined total of over 44,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses within the ground level.

“Although the proposed density on the subject site is higher than that prescribed in the OCP and City Centre Plan, the proposed multiple mixed-use towers with significant commercial and office podiums and stand-alone hotel will support and complement this area of Surrey City Centre,” reads the City of Surrey staff report.

Each tower occupies a quadrant of the site and represents a single phase. The redevelopment will begin with the first phase of the 56-storey tower in the southeast quadrant, before progressively moving counterclockwise and ending with the hotel building phase at the southwest quadrant. There will be a total of four phases, with the tallest building being the third phase.

A significant public plaza and landscaped green space will be included within the first and fourth phases, fronting Central Avenue. Its features include an amphitheatre seating area, water feature, and tree grove, with the plaza forming part of the north-south pedestrian mews across the site.

Eight underground levels will provide a combined vehicle parking capacity of 1,999 stalls, which is a decrease from the 2,369 stalls that would otherwise be required by the City’s minimum vehicle parking standards. There will also be 2580 bike parking spaces, which exceeds the requirement for 1,923 spaces.

All four phases will have a combined total building floor area of 1.9 million sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 9.65 times larger than the size of the land assembly.

This redevelopment is immediately north of Anthem Properties’ Georgetown project, and just east of Wesgroup Properties’ Civic District project.