NewsArchitecture & DesignDevelopmentUrbanized

22-storey condo tower with checkerboard design proposed for Surrey's Guildford area

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Sep 23 2023, 10:06 pm
22-storey condo tower with checkerboard design proposed for Surrey's Guildford area
Artistic rendering of 15330 102A Avenue, Surrey. (5468796 Architecture/Steelix Developments)

The Taphouse restaurant and its sprawling surface parking lot in Surrey’s Guildford area could be redeveloped into a 22-storey, mixed-use residential building.

Steelix Developments is looking to redevelop 15330 102A Avenue, which is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of 102A Avenue and 153 Street — about two short blocks east of Guildford Town Centre shopping mall.

The tower would reach a height of about 230 ft, with six-storey and four-storey base podiums flanking its sides to provide a height transition to the area’s low-rise buildings.

15330 102A Avenue Surrey Guildford tower

Site of 15330 102A Avenue, Surrey. (Google Maps)

15330 102A Avenue Surrey Guildford tower

Layout of 15330 102A Avenue, Surrey. (5468796 Architecture/Steelix Developments)

15330 102A Avenue Surrey Guildford tower

Site of 15330 102A Avenue, Surrey. (Google Maps)

The proposal calls for 296 condominium homes, including 15 studios, 188 one-bedroom units, 65 two-bedroom units, and 28 three-bedroom units.

About 8,300 sq ft of retail/restaurant space will activate the building’s street frontages.

Three underground levels will contain 383 vehicle parking stalls and 362 bike parking spaces.

The design by Winnipeg-based 5468796 Architecture carries a striking checkerboard-like facade, established by the use of spandrel glass panels and alternating aluminum composite panels and perforated panels.

“The proposed mixed-use building is distinctive, well-designed and utilizes high-quality contemporary materials in a unique application pattern,” states City staff in their report on the project.

The total building floor area will reach 260,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 4.3 times larger than the size of the 59,000 sq ft lot.

15330 102A Avenue Surrey Guildford tower

Artistic rendering of 15330 102A Avenue, Surrey. (5468796 Architecture/Steelix Developments)

15330 102A Avenue Surrey Guildford tower

Artistic rendering of 15330 102A Avenue, Surrey. (5468796 Architecture/Steelix Developments)

Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Architecture & Design
+ Development
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.