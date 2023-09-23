22-storey condo tower with checkerboard design proposed for Surrey's Guildford area
The Taphouse restaurant and its sprawling surface parking lot in Surrey’s Guildford area could be redeveloped into a 22-storey, mixed-use residential building.
Steelix Developments is looking to redevelop 15330 102A Avenue, which is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of 102A Avenue and 153 Street — about two short blocks east of Guildford Town Centre shopping mall.
The tower would reach a height of about 230 ft, with six-storey and four-storey base podiums flanking its sides to provide a height transition to the area’s low-rise buildings.
The proposal calls for 296 condominium homes, including 15 studios, 188 one-bedroom units, 65 two-bedroom units, and 28 three-bedroom units.
About 8,300 sq ft of retail/restaurant space will activate the building’s street frontages.
Three underground levels will contain 383 vehicle parking stalls and 362 bike parking spaces.
The design by Winnipeg-based 5468796 Architecture carries a striking checkerboard-like facade, established by the use of spandrel glass panels and alternating aluminum composite panels and perforated panels.
“The proposed mixed-use building is distinctive, well-designed and utilizes high-quality contemporary materials in a unique application pattern,” states City staff in their report on the project.
The total building floor area will reach 260,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 4.3 times larger than the size of the 59,000 sq ft lot.
