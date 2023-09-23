42-storey condo and office tower proposed for Surrey Central SkyTrain

High-density, high-rise tower developments with a strong commercial office space component continue to be a prominent feature for the emerging core of Surrey City Centre.

Local developer Marcon has submitted an application to redevelop 13511 102 Avenue — the northeast corner of the intersection of 102 Avenue and City Parkway — into a 451-ft-tall, 42-storey, mixed-use tower.

The site is immediately southeast of SkyTrain Surrey Central Station and just north of Central City shopping mall. Currently, the property is occupied by a two-storey commercial building with businesses such as Scotiabank and a nail salon.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The upper levels of the building will contain 365 condominium homes, with a unit size mix of 33 studios, 198 one-bedroom units, 116 two-bedroom units, 16 three-bedroom units, and a pair of two-level penthouse units.

The six-storey base podium will provide 120,800 sq ft of commercial space, including 112,500 sq of office space and 8,300 sq ft of ground-level retail space.

“Staff have worked with the applicant to maximize the amount of commercial and office space, given the size of the subject site,” reads the City staff report, which aligns with the municipal government’s policy of catalyzing significant office space in the Central Business District.

“The proposed development conforms to the goal of achieving high-rise, high-density development around the three SkyTrain Stations in City Centre.”

The total building floor area will reach 376,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 11.3 times larger than the size of the 33,100 sq ft lot.

Six underground levels will accommodate 435 vehicle parking stalls, which represents a reduction of 33 stalls over minimums after including transportation demand measures, and 444 bike parking spaces.

The project is designed by Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership, with contributions by LOCI Landscape Architecture & Urban Design.

“The building’s proposed massing is elegantly proportioned and expressed in three distinct volumes through architectural detailing: the ground-level commercial area with a fixed and retractable curtainwall system, the commercial podium featuring a fluted metal panel profile, and the residential tower above,” reads City staff’s description of the design.

“The proposed landscaping and the retractable window system at the ground floor are the key feature of the public realm interface providing a connection from the ground level commercial to the internal atrium during regular business hours.”

City staff note they worked with the applicant to “resolve concerns” with tower separation — the minimum buffer distance required to adjacent towers — between Marcon’s project and the future tower to the north, which will be the 49-storey GEC Education Mega Centre tower of post-secondary education space and student housing uses.

Immediately to the east, there are plans to build a 67-storey tower with similar office, retail, and residential uses. With a real height of 679 ft, it will be one of the region’s future tallest buildings.

To the west, there will also be other future major redevelopments. This includes the City of Surrey’s redevelopment of the shuttered recreation centre into a 738-ft-tall, 47-storey office tower — another future tallest building in the region — and redevelopment of the bus loop and surface parking lot into an expansion of Simon Fraser University.

To the south, there are long-term plans to redevelop Central City’s vast surface parking lots into high-density, mixed-use towers.