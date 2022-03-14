A Maple Ridge rancher has pulled in $500,000 more than its assessed value and nearly $230,000 over its asking price, according to Zealty, selling for $1,421,000.

In June of last year, the same home sold for $922,000.

The three-bedroom two-bathroom rancher is located near all your essentials including schools, grocery stores, restaurants, and it’s not too far from Coquitlam Central Station.

It’s also not as old as some of the properties we’ve covered, having been built in 1988.

The Maple Ridge rancher also features in-suite laundry, a fireplace, updated bathrooms, and what the listing calls a “comfortable living space” in the garage. The rancher was sold by Keller Williams Elite Realty on March 7.

Located at 11960 238B Street in Maple Ridge, the assessment includes $687,000 in total land value and $226,000 for the building.

Let’s go inside and see what $1,421,000 gets you in this Maple Ridge neighbourhood.

The Maple Ridge rancher isn’t terribly large for the price, at 1,410 sq ft.

The pictures show a well-planned interior layout, making efficient use of limited space.

That theme extends to the kitchen, which is small, but it has made good use of the space. It also features a lovely gas range.

One of the highlights of the rancher is the backyard, which has a tremendous amount of space and would be a great spot for hosting events and gatherings.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are fairly standard, but the primary bedroom has two closets.

As we’ve seen in Chilliwack, Mission, and Abbotsford, places that were once affordable are now starting creep up in price, and it seems Maple Ridge isn’t immune.

It doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find a deal, even in Vancouver, they’re just becoming harder to come by.