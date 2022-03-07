Tiny Mission rancher sells for $800,000 over assessed value (PHOTOS)

Home sales continue to defy expectations in Mission, as another home — this time a tiny rancher — has sold for well over the assessed value and asking price.

The house sold for $1,700,000, above the 2022 assessed price of $903,000. According to real estate company Zealty, that is a whopping $200,500 over the asking price of $1,499,500.

Located at 9070 Emiry Street in Mission, the three-bedroom one-bathroom rancher sits next to a detached shop rebuilt from the ground up in 2017.

Listed by ROYAL LePAGE, the 69-year-old cozy rancher was built in 1953 but has been kept in pretty good condition. As cute as this rancher is, at 1,335 sq ft, the $1.7 million price tag is quite surprising, being that listings with higher square footage have sold for less in the area.

Most of the acquired value can be attributed to the size of the lot the rancher sits on at 21,780 sq ft.

While there aren’t any details about home renovations, it seems to have been modernized within the last 10 to 15 years.

The living room features one of two natural gas fireplaces and well-kept hardwood floors.

The kitchen also looks to be in good shape, with new counters, new cupboards, and new floors. It also features stainless steel appliances.

The primary bedroom is relatively large; the other bedrooms are on the smaller side in comparison.

The property shines in the sheer amount of land it offers the owner.

The property would be an amateur farmer’s dream come true, with an abundance of green space for plants, fruits, and vegetables.

The building you see on the right — nearly larger than the house itself — is a garage and shop. The listing does not specify the shop’s features or equipment but makes a great place for tools, landscaping equipment, and other handy items.

While much bigger homes have sold for much less in Mission, there seems to be no rhyme or reason for housing prices in BC, and demand is continuing to outpace supply all over the province.