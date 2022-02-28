A Mission rancher just sold for $1,315,000, and what it lacks in size and modern features, it makes up for with a lot of heart and personality.

The small rancher at 32214 Diamond Avenue in Mission, BC, sold nearly 80% over the 2021 assessed value of $737,000.

Whoever purchased the property likely did so as an investment, as the lot is relatively large. We can’t imagine anyone spending $1.3 million on what looks like a trailer on the surface…

But then again, this is BC.

Even the listing alludes to the property being an investment rather than a future home for potential buyers.

“This is the perfect opportunity for the savvy investor,” reads the listing.

The final asking price for the Mission rancher was $999,500, meaning it sold for $315,000 over asking by the Royal LePage Wheeler Cheam Realty, according to Zealty.

Not a particularly large home at 1,848 square feet, the property includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms and an unfinished basement. The appliances carry modern finished, but the rest of the interior looks dated.

It still is somewhat charming.

The vibrant interior colour scheme makes up for the somewhat bland and unimpressive exterior.

Wood flooring serves as the foundation for all of the rooms in the home, and a new roof was installed less than 10 years ago.

If this house did end up being demolished for a new property, there is plenty of land to work with.

The 2019 assessed value for this Mission rancher was $487,400, meaning the home sold for a whopping 170% above it.

Places like Mission, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack, known to be more affordable spots to buy housing, are now seemingly becoming targets for investors.

The 53-year-old house was only on the market for four days.